Operating XLPE plants - the only ones of their kind in the region - supporting UAE and international customers with materials essential for distribution and transmission grids

New plant strengthens company’s ability to deliver premium polyolefin solutions, driving value creation for shareholders

Borouge 4 awarded approximately $600 million in purchase orders to UAE‑based companies during project’s development.

ABU DHABI – Borouge Plc, a leading petrochemicals company providing innovative and differentiated polyolefins solutions, is set to deliver the first batch of Cross-Linkable Polyethylene (XLPE) materials from its Borouge 4 expansion project this quarter, further supporting the development of the UAE’s energy sector.

The new XLPE plant adds 100,000 tonnes of annual capacity, doubling Borouge’s current XLPE output to nearly 200,000 tonnes per year. XLPE is used in high-voltage underground and underwater power cables that support grid expansion and the global energy transition. Borouge operates the only plant of its kind for XLPE in the region, strengthening its ability to meet the rising demand from fast-growing economies and data centres across Asia and the Middle East.

Borouge will work with leading UAE-based manufacturers to performance test the initial batch of materials produced at the new XLPE plant. Once testing is complete, Borouge will ramp up its product at the new plant to deliver material for high and medium voltage applications that will support the growing demand of energy projects in the UAE and other major markets.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said: “The Borouge 4 project continues to advance at pace, reflecting the strength of our partnerships and our commitment to operational excellence. The completion of the new XLPE plant is a major milestone, enhancing our ability to deliver premium polyolefin solutions that support the UAE’s growing energy sector and meet demand in key markets worldwide. By expanding capacity and deploying best-in-class technologies, we are well positioned to execute our long-term value creation strategy for shareholders.”

The Borouge 4 mega project, located within the Al Ruwais petrochemicals complex, includes one of the largest Borstar® plants, and has awarded approximately $600 million in purchase orders to UAE‑based companies in connection with the project’s development. More than 24,000 people worked on-site at the peak of construction.

The project is aligned with ‘Operation 300bn’ which aims to develop the UAE’s industrial sector and enhance its role in stimulating the national economy. The strategy aims to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to the national GDP from AED 133 billion to AED 300 billion by 2031.

Borouge 4 will be operated by Borouge on behalf of the project’s owners ADNOC and OMV, and will boost the company’s production capacity by 1.4 million tonnes to make Ruwais the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex. Borouge 4 is expected to generate a cumulative net profit of up to $400 million over three years, representing approximately 10% annual accretion to Borouge Plc earnings post ramp up.

Borouge Plc has been granted operational control and marketing rights for Borouge 4 by the project owners’ via a usage agreement. This framework gives Borouge Plc greater flexibility in managing the asset and in capturing value over time, without requiring upfront capital investment from Borouge.

About Borouge Plc

Borouge Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN AEE01072B225), is a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the infrastructure, energy, mobility, healthcare, agriculture and advanced packaging industries. Borouge employs more than 2,900 people and serves customers in over 90 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 1998 through a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Borealis, Borouge was formed to build and operate a polyolefins complex in Al Ruwais Industrial City, United Arab Emirates, which today is one of the world’s largest integrated polyolefin complexes. Since March 2026, Borouge International owns a majority 90% stake in Borouge.

To find out more, visit: borouge.com

For further information, please contact:

Borouge Global Communications: Media@borouge.com

Borouge Investor Relations: IR@borouge.com