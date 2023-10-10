Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) chaired the first meeting of SRTIP’s recently appointed Board of Directors. The board of SRTIP, appointed by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in Emiri Decree No. (48) of 2023, is comprised of renowned corporate leaders, academics, innovators, entrepreneurs, from across the region’s industry and business landscape.

After officially welcoming the board and thanking them for accepting their appointments, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi officially brought the meeting to order, with Chief Executive Officer of SRTIP Hussain Al Mahmoudi, sharing a brief, but detailed presentation on the history and current positioning of the Park. After this introduction, the board undertook meaningful discussions on the creation and implementation of key strategies to unlock the potential of SRTIP as it seeks to further support Sharjah’s ambitious agenda to becoming an international leader in sustainable technology, innovation, and R&D.

Commenting on this first meeting of the Board of Directors, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to meet with our board today, and to begin our exciting work enhancing the strategic impact, scope and reach of SRTIP.

“I was so impressed with the contributions that were made at this first meeting. As we look to our exciting future, I know this board will be an invaluable resource for SRTIP and will support us in all aspects of our strategic and operational endeavors. We have an incredible opportunity to capitalize on their knowledge, skill, expertise, and insight, and I believe that together, we can unleash the potential of SRTIP, underscoring Sharjah’s position as a research and development and technology hub. I look forward to meeting with them again to enhance the initial discussions we have undertaken.”

Following the meeting, Bodour and her fellow board members were given a tour of the SRTIP building by Hussain Al Mahmoudi and attended the opening of its latest technological facility – Maahr, the first sustainable water-cooled High-Performance Data Center in the Gulf.

Created in partnership between Al Hathboor Bikal AI and Lenovo, the Data Center is a strong addition to the SRTIP business and innovation ecosystem. With the power and capability to handle complex problems while processing incredible amounts of data, Maahr has great potential application for entrepreneurs and scientists conducting advanced research and will drive innovation in areas such as AI, digitalization, and robotics.

After the opening of Maahr, the board took time to speak with the innovators supported by the Sharjah Open Innovation Lab (SoiLAB), and to see the impact of the work SRTIP undertakes, firsthand.

