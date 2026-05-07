The companies will work together to offer regulated, scalable, institutional-grade digital asset custody to UAE clients.

The strategic collaboration advances Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for regulated digital assets, combining Finstreet’s digital market infrastructure and ADI Foundation’s sovereign-grade infrastructure with BNY’s leading digital asset capabilities.

ABU DHABI, UAE – BNY (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, together with Finstreet Limited and ADI Foundation, have announced a strategic collaboration that intends to offer regulated, scalable, institutional-grade digital asset custody anchored in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Finstreet Limited (“Finstreet”), a digital market infrastructure group and a subsidiary of IHC through Sirius International Holding, and ADI Foundation, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure organization, will jointly support this initiative.

Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambitions to shape the future of global finance, this milestone marks a significant step in the region’s digital finance advancement. By uniting BNY – the world’s number one custodian and first U.S. global systemically important bank (G-SIB) to offer digital asset custody – with the next-generation infrastructure of Finstreet and ADI Foundation, the initiative seeks to localize and elevate custody services from Abu Dhabi.

This strategic collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of digital assets by UAE clients and offers access to a fully localized, secure, compliant and scalable digital asset custody solution. Through the integration of Finstreet’s advanced digital market ecosystem with ADI Foundation’s sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure, BNY intends to extend its custody capabilities into a jurisdiction that has emphasized regulatory modernization and technological ambition.

The collaboration is initially focused on supporting digital asset custody such as Bitcoin and Ethereum for Finstreet’s clients and ecosystem, and later, the companies will explore an extension to ADI Foundation’s underlying blockchain rails. This marks a first step in Finstreet and ADI Foundation’s ambitions to progressively expand product scope to include stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets and other regulated digital instruments.

“This strategic collaboration is an important step in further cementing Abu Dhabi’s place as a global digital asset hub,” said Ajay Bhatia, Principal Council Member at ADI Foundation. “By combining the strength of Abu Dhabi’s advanced regulatory clarity with BNY’s globally recognized financial expertise and capabilities, ADI Chain — our sovereign-grade digital infrastructure — will unlock new opportunities in custody, trade finance, and lending from Abu Dhabi to the world.”

“The UAE is entering a new phase of financial development, characterized by deeper markets, greater digital sophistication and stronger global connectivity,” said Hani Kablawi, Executive Vice Chair at BNY. “With our world-class capabilities and scale across capital markets, BNY is uniquely positioned to connect traditional and digital financial ecosystems in collaboration with our clients. Together with IHC and its subsidiaries Finstreet and ADI Foundation, we are proud to be building the financial infrastructure for the future and unlock new capabilities in the region and beyond.”

“With this strategic collaboration, Finstreet is expanding access to digital assets and blockchain technology as a trusted operating system for global markets,” commented Akshay Mahajan, Co-Founder & Group Director of Finstreet Limited. “As the primary access point for digital securities, Finstreet is the global gateway to Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem. This will help Abu Dhabi to continue to lead as a global center for digital financial solutions.”

Drawing on BNY’s global digital asset custody expertise and cutting-edge capabilities of Finstreet and ADI Foundation, this strategic collaboration represents a commitment to building robust market infrastructure that connects traditional institutional finance and the digital future.

All efforts are subject to definitive agreements and any relevant regulatory approvals, to be obtained or granted to relevant regulated subsidiaries and affiliates.

IHC along with other institutions recently announced the launch of a new Dirham-backed Stablecoin DDSC that is fully regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE and is currently progressing on governments and institutional adoption.

Media Contact:

Jessica Thomas

Jessica.Thomas@bny.com

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of March 31, 2026, BNY oversees $59.4 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

About Finstreet Limited

Finstreet Limited is a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC) through Sirius International Holding.

Finstreet Limited is a holding company based in ADGM, with three subsidiaries licensed for the following regulated activities: Finstreet Global Markets Limited (“FGM”) is licensed to conduct the Regulated Activity of Operating a Multilateral Trading Facility; Finstreet Global Clearing and Settlement Limited (“FGCS”) is licensed to provide custody and depository services; and Finstreet Capital Limited (“FCL”) is licensed for the Regulated Activities of Arranging Deals in Investments and Advising on Investments or Credit. Finstreet Capital Limited is also licensed for the Regulated Activities of Operating a Private Financing Platform, Managing a Collective Investment Fund, Advising on Investments or Credit, Arranging Deals in Investments, and Arranging Custody.

For more, visit: www.finstreet.ae.

About ADI Foundation & ADI Chain

ADI Foundation is an Abu Dhabi-based non-profit founded by Sirius International Holding, a subsidiary of IHC, dedicated to empowering governments and institutions in emerging markets through blockchain infrastructure. The foundation's mission is to bring one billion people into the digital economy by 2030, building on a foundation of 500+ million people already within its ecosystem reach.

ADI Chain is the first institutional Layer 2 blockchain for stablecoins and real-world assets in the MENA region, providing settlement infrastructure for a dirham-backed stablecoin initiated by IHC and FAB, licensed by the UAE Central Bank. The network operates on three pillars - Compliance, Efficiency, Security - serving governments implementing blockchain infrastructure across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

For more information, visit the Official Website, LinkedIn, and X.

About International Holding Company (IHC)

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 878.5 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

For more information, please visit: www.ihcuae.com.