The c.127,000 sq. ft. building will become JD.com’s UK headquarters

The transaction reflects the successful execution of BlueFive Private Wealth’s real estate value creation strategy

London: BlueFive Private Wealth, the global wealth platform of BlueFive Capital, announced today that it has completed the sale of its landmark London building SYSTEMS to JD.com, a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider.

Comprising approximately 127,000 square feet (11,800 sq/m) of Grade A office space, SYSTEMS will become JD.com’s UK headquarters. The acquisition also reinforces West London’s position as one of the capital’s leading business locations for global companies seeking high-quality, future-ready office space.

SYSTEMS is one of West London’s most distinctive office buildings, with a history spanning almost a century. Originally constructed in the 1930s, the location is historically famous as the birthplace of the world’s first business computer, from where it derives its modern name. Its recent redevelopment, led by creative developer General Projects and designed by award-winning architects Buckley Gray Yeoman, carefully preserves its architectural heritage while transforming the asset into a premium workplace destination designed around sustainability, technology, and occupant wellbeing.

The transaction represents the execution of BlueFive Private Wealth’s value creation strategy, following the repositioning of the asset into one of London’s most distinctive and sustainable workplace destinations. BlueFive Private Wealth is a DFSA-regulated, UAE-based global real estate investment platform specialising in institutional-quality Core and Core+ real estate investments across the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States. The platform manages a diversified portfolio of real estate assets across the UK, the Netherlands and the United States on behalf of investors predominantly based in the Middle East.

Ashish Mehta, Director, Real Estate, at BlueFive Capital, said: “We are pleased to complete the sale of SYSTEMS to JD.Com. This transaction demonstrates BlueFive Private Wealth’s ability to identify, reposition and deliver institutional-quality real estate assets that attract leading international occupiers. SYSTEMS is a landmark building with a strong heritage and a future-facing workplace proposition, and we are proud to have played a role in its next chapter.”

A spokesperson for JD.com, said: “The acquisition reflects our long-term commitment to, and continued investment in, the UK, following the launch of Joybuy in March this year, JD.com’s new online retail business in Europe. As our local UK headquarters, the building provides the quality, scale and connectivity needed to support our growing team. We look forward to announcing more details on our plans for the building in the coming months.”

BlueFive Private Wealth was advised by Forsters LLP. The sale marks the exit for BlueFive Private Wealth and its investors and further reinforces the platform’s strategy of investing in high-quality real estate assets with strong fundamentals, clear value creation potential and appeal to global occupiers.

Jacob Loftus, CEO of General Projects, said: “SYSTEMS is a strong example of how ambitious redevelopment can unlock the full potential of historic buildings and attract blue-chip occupiers. By expanding the space on offer, delivering best-in-class amenities, and placing occupier experience at the heart of the project, we have transformed a building with a remarkable history into one of West London's most exciting next-generation office destinations.”

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $15 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients.

BlueFive Capital was founded in late 2024 and is led by Hazem Ben-Gacem, one of the longest tenured professionals in the global private equity landscape. For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com.

Contact:

Ayesha Daya

adaya@bluefivecapital.com

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), also known as JINGDONG, is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com’s business has expanded across retail, technology, logistics, health, industrials, property development and international business.

JD.com is ranked 44th on the Fortune Global 500 list and is China’s largest retailer by revenue. The company has been listed on NASDAQ since 2014, and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2020. Committed to the principles of customer first, innovation, dedication, ownership, gratitude, and integrity, the company’s mission is to make lives better through technology, striving to be the most trusted company in the world.

Press Inquiries: press@jd.com. For more information, please visit: https://corporate.jd.com/

About General Projects

General Projects is an award-winning creative real estate investor, developer and operator with a decade-long track record delivering over 3 million square feet of soulful, inspiring places. We reimagine the built environment, from cutting-edge workspaces, thoughtfully designed apartments and cultural districts to manufacturing campuses, film studios and boutique hotels.

Our work is guided by a belief that one size fits no one. Whether restoring historic town halls, reworking department stores, transforming post-modern icons or delivering new buildings, each project is shaped by its neighbourhood, designed to inspire users and contribute positively to social and civic life.

Working in collaboration with leading architects and designers, alongside global institutional investors, family-offices and local authorities, we bring a fresh approach to development. Through exceptional design, adaptive reuse and a commitment to genuine social value, our places deliver lasting benefit - becoming focal points of their neighbourhoods and creating lasting/meaningful value for all.