Dubai, UAE: Blue Ocean Corporation, a trailblazer in the realm of consulting and training, has once again been recognized for its outstanding workplace culture, securing the 'Best Workplaces in UAE™ 2025' award in the MEDIUM category by Great Place to Work. The prestigious accolade was presented at a grand ceremony held at Dubai’s iconic Atlantis, The Royal on February 13, 2025, where industry leaders and HR innovators gathered to celebrate organizations setting benchmarks in employee satisfaction and corporate culture.

Since 2021, Blue Ocean Corporation has consistently earned this esteemed recognition, demonstrating its unmatched commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and employee empowerment. The organization’s leadership attributes this sustained success to its visionary initiatives, including innovative employee rewards programs and groundbreaking policies that prioritize long-term loyalty and family welfare.

“Our people are the heart of our success, and this recognition validates our mission to redefine workplace excellence. At Blue Ocean, we don’t just recognize talent, we celebrate it with appreciations and opportunities that inspire growth,” said Dr Sathya Menon, the group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation.

Blue Ocean’s employee-centric approach was further highlighted at its Annual Meeting held earlier this year. A groundbreaking policy now ensures that all those completing 10 years of service with the organization will receive an additional 10% of their basic salary credited directly to the account of their spouse or immediate family member every month—an industry-first initiative. Top performers were celebrated with prestigious rewards, including luxury gifts, the latest iPhones, and many more. While Mohammed Irfan, Vice President – Training was awarded with a brand-new Nissan Patrol for the tireless efforts he put for the organizational growth, every employee completing five years were honored with 10 grams of gold. This momentum is now validated on a larger scale as the organization receive the 'Best Workplaces in UAE™ 2025' award

“Being recognized as UAE’s Best Workplaces is not just an honor, it’s a responsibility which we take seriously as we continue to push the boundaries of workplace practices,” said Abdul Azeez, the group Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation.

The Best Workplaces in UAE™ 2025 award, by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, recognizes organizations that excel in employee experience, leadership credibility, and sustainable people practices. With a diverse workforce comprising over 20 nationalities, Blue Ocean’s inclusion on this list, backed by rigorous employee surveys and cultural audits, cements its reputation as an employer of choice in the UAE and beyond.

“At Blue Ocean, we don’t just build a career—we build a future. The way this company invests in its people, recognizes hard work, and supports families is something you won’t find everywhere,” said Mohamed Hegazy, Director – Training.

On behalf of Blue Ocean Corporation, Mr. Ahmed Mustafa, Director-Consulting, and Ms. Soha Bahri, Training Consultant, proudly received the award on stage. The event, attended by dignitaries and industry pioneers, highlighted the organization’s innovative strategies and its vision for a workplace where employees and their families thrive.

About Blue Ocean Corporation: Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an international award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and solutions. The group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Training, Consulting, and Conferences. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio and has a 200,000+ worldwide alumni community in 16+ countries.