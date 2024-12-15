Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BLS International Services Singapore Pte. Ltd., a global leader in tech-enabled services for governments and citizens, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADI DLT Foundation. The agreement marks the beginning of a collaborative partnership to strategize and execute future projects through definitive agreements.

The leadership teams of BLS International and ADI DLT Foundation will work closely to develop a comprehensive strategy, leveraging their combined expertise to unlock new global opportunities. As part of the MoU, ADI DLT Foundation will also coordinate and communicate with relevant regulatory authorities to ensure seamless alignment for future projects.

Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International, said, "We are delighted to partner with ADI DLT Foundation to chart the path forward for strategic collaborations. This MoU is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging innovation and expertise to deliver impactful solutions. Together, we aim to create a roadmap for success, supported by a strong commitment to excellence and seamless execution."

The partnership reflects the shared dedication of BLS International and ADI DLT Foundation to innovation, compliance, and impactful execution. Through this MoU, both organizations aim to formalize their collaboration via definitive agreements, ensuring mutual benefit and value creation for stakeholders.

This MoU lays the groundwork for a long-term partnership that will harness the strengths of both organizations to explore and execute transformative projects aligned with their shared commitment to driving progress and excellence.

BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005.

The company is recognized as “India’s Most Valuable Companies” by Business Today Magazine, “Best under a Billion’ Company” by Forbes Asia, and ranked among “Fortune India’s Next 500 companies”. The company works with over 46 client governments, including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies, and consulates, and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 50,000+ centres globally, with a robust strength of over 60,000+ employees and associates that provide consular, biometrics, and citizen services. BLS has processed over 232 million applications to date globally.

BLS International is certified with CMMI DEV ML5 V2.0 & SVC ML5 V2.0, ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and more.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 65 countries. For more information, please visit www.blsinternational.com.

