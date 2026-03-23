Blossom Accelerator announced the launch of DominAite, a national-level AI scale and investment platform and Accelerator program. This program is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers’ declaration that 2026 is the year of Artificial Intelligence. Supported by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), through its Empowering Accelerators product, Blossom Accelerator has introduced DominAite as a strategic, world-class initiative focused on scaling high-potential AI-native startups into and from the Kingdom.

DominAite brings together venture investment through Blossom Capital, advanced technical enablement, and deep market-entry support within a single, highly curated platform aligned with national technology priorities. The program is designed for early-stage AI-native startups, particularly those developing data- and compute-intensive solutions with strong relevance across strategic sectors. By integrating capital, technical expertise, and ecosystem connectivity, the platform aims to accelerate the growth of innovative companies capable of building globally competitive AI solutions from and to Saudi Arabia.

DominAite’s tagline, “Where AI is scaled to dominate,” reflects the platform’s ambition to move beyond experimentation and support founders who are ready to build globally competitive AI companies with real-world, system-level impact. Through the program, selected startups will receive venture capital investment, advanced AI-specific technical resources, company setup and Saudi market-entry support, access to enterprise and government networks, investor connectivity, and participation in a high-profile Demo Day with curated stakeholders from the investment, corporate, and public sectors.

Founders are encouraged to apply to the DominAite Accelerator Program through blossom.sa/dominaite.

“DominAite is designed to be more than just an accelerator; it is a national-scale platform,” said Emon Shakoor, CEO of Blossom Accelerator. “By combining capital, world-class technical collaborators, and deep ecosystem access, we are creating a launchpad for AI companies that can compete globally while building from and expanding to Saudi Arabia..”

About DominAite

DominAite is an Accelerator Program backed by Blossom Capital and presented by Blossom Accelerator and supported by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP). The three-month, highly curated accelerator is designed for early stage AI-native startups offering venture capital through Blossom Capital, advanced technical enablement, market-entry support, enterprise and government pilots, and connectivity to MENA’s investor ecosystem.

About Blossom Accelerator

Blossom Accelerator is a leading innovation, investment, and market-entry platform operating at the intersection of startups, capital, corporates, and government. Since 2017, Blossom has supported founders across multiple continents, with a strong focus on deep technology, scalable ventures, and ecosystem-level impact.

About the National Technology Development Program (NTDP)

The National Technology Development Program (NTDP) is one of Saudi Arabia’s flagship national programs, dedicated to accelerating the growth of the Kingdom’s digital economy and strengthening its position as a global hub for emerging technologies. The program drives growth by enabling startups and technology companies through strategic support, international partnerships, policy integration, and talent development.

Through a portfolio of products spanning venture financing, incubation and acceleration, R&D–industry collaboration, and global scaling programs, NTDP empowers local and international entrepreneurs to innovate and expand from Saudi Arabia to the world. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, NTDP unlocks opportunities in deep technologies—including artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, health technologies, and sustainability—while catalyzing job creation, investment, and GDP growth.

Press Contacts:

Huda Alzboun (Blossom Accelerator)

huda@blossommena.com

Zeina Akkawi (PAZ Marketing)

zeina.akkawi@pazmarketing.com

Kristie Templa (PAZ Marketing)

kristie@pazmarketing.com

Jackie Hisita (PAZ Marketing)

jacky@pazmarketing.com