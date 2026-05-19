Dubai, UAE – Leading retail franchise operator Alshaya Group and global hospitality company Hilton are proud to announce a strategic partnership bringing together their award-winning loyalty programmes Aura and Hilton Honors.

This strategic partnership not only introduces a comprehensive rewards system but also showcases an unwavering commitment to elevating customer experiences across the board.

John Hadden Chief Executive Officer, Alshaya Group, said, “This partnership with Hilton is a significant step in expanding Aura’s value for our members. By launching with a two-way status match and an exclusive offer for Aura members, we are recognising customers for their loyalty and giving them access to elevated benefits when they travel - further extending Aura’s role within our customers’ everyday lives.”

Reflecting on the lifestyle of GCC consumers who move seamlessly between dining, retail, and travel, this partnership unites two leading brands deeply integrated into members' daily routines. The collaboration introduces a two-way status match, complemented by an exclusive offer for Aura members staying at Hilton in all Aura markets – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “We are proud to build on our longstanding relationship with Alshaya Group, uniting its market-leading retail and dining portfolio with Hilton’s extensive hospitality network. With more than 9,200 hotels worldwide, we look forward to welcoming Aura members and providing the memorable stays and signature hospitality that Hilton is globally known for.”

Eligible Aura members can utilize their one-time claim code to fast-track their Hilton Honors tier status to Silver or Gold based on their membership level, with Hilton Honors Gold now being the most valuable mid-tier status. Members can also enjoy 20% off their stays with breakfast included for a limited time, plus double Hilton Honors Points at participating Hilton hotels across the Middle East, North Africa and Indian Ocean.

Similarly, Hilton Honors members can apply their one-time code to instantly unlock premium Aura benefits and bridge into Aura’s Star and VIP tiers, granting them immediate access to an exciting range of exclusive retail and dining rewards across 50+ Alshaya brands including H&M, American Eagle, Victoria’s Secret, P.F. Chang’s, Shake Shack, Raising Cane’s, Ulta Beauty, Bath & Body Works etc. Aura Star and VIP members also get accelerated Aura Points earning along with exclusive offers and benefits like early access to sale, free delivery, exclusive invites, and much more.

Hilton Honors is the trusted loyalty companion that more than 250 million people worldwide bring with them during their travels. With a Hilton brand for nearly every occasion and budget, traveling with Hilton Honors provides loyalty members with more flexibility and personalisation to enjoy the ultimate hotel stay experience. When members plan with Hilton Honors they earn exclusive perks, elite status and Points that can be used toward room nights, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and so much more.

Since its launch in 2022, Aura has grown into a premier loyalty programme with over 8 million members across the region. With its high engagement and customer-centric design, the app has been downloaded over 7 million times and maintains an impressive 80% reward redemption rate and a 4.9 app rating. The programme was recently honored for the third consecutive year at the International Loyalty Awards as the Best International Loyalty Programme in the Middle East.

Notes

The Aura Member Exclusive offer is valid for bookings made between May 20 and September 3, 2026, for stays completed by December 30, 2026.

Aura members can access corresponding Hilton Honors tiers based on their status, unlocking benefits including discounted member rates, points earning and access to exclusive experiences at Hilton hotels worldwide. Aura Star and VIP members may fast track to Hilton Honors Gold and Diamond status respectively, subject to minimum spend requirements.

Hilton Honors members can access corresponding Aura tiers aligned to their status, with personalised offers, earning points and exclusive experiences across more than 50 brands across the region. Silver and Gold members may qualify for Aura Star status with a fast track to VIP, while Diamond members can access Aura VIP status plus 25,000 bonus Aura Points, subject to minimum spend requirements.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 50 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 3,500 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, Chipotle, Primark, and Ulta Beauty.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at https://www.alshaya.com/

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s world-class brands comprising 9,200 properties in 144 countries and territories, with more than 250 million members. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits – from the Points & Money slider and exclusive member discounts to no blackout dates and the Fifth Night Free perk on reward stays booked with all Points. Members can earn and redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences and charitable contributions, including through select co-branded credit cards. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where they can check in, choose and access their room using Digital Key. The next evolution of the Hilton Honors program makes earning elite status even more achievable and rewarding and includes the introduction of the new Diamond Reserve tier. Hilton Honors is free to join, and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com. Learn more about the program at stories.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, X and Instagram.