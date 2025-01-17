Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Bloom World Academy (BWA) officially inaugurated its Nexus Pre-University Centre, a hub redefining IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) and IB Career-related Programme (IBCP) education.

Bloom Academy proudly welcomed Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), for the official opening of the Centre. During her visit, Her Excellency was accompanied by Nilay Özral, CEO of Bloom Education, and John Bell, Founding Principal of Bloom World Academy, on a guided tour of the Nexus Centre. Designed to mirror a university-style learning environment, the Centre equips Grade 11 IB students with academic excellence, real-world experience, and future-ready skills necessary for success in higher education and beyond.

Far more than just a study space, the Nexus Centre is a holistic learning ecosystem that integrates independent study, mentorship, and collaborative learning. Key facilities include dedicated study pods for deep focus, collaborative seminar and tutorial rooms, meeting rooms, a library, a student café, relaxation zones, and a common room area. Flexible learning hours ensure students have unrestricted access to resources and faculty support. In addition, the Centre incorporates structured timetabled lessons to ensure a balanced and comprehensive educational experience.

Dr. Wafi Dawood, Chief Executive Officer of Strategy and Institutional Efficiency Sector at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said, "We congratulate Bloom World Academy on the opening of their Nexus Pre-University Education Centre. This innovative initiative aligns with the goals of Dubai's Education 33 strategy and reinforces the importance of lifelong learning. By providing tailored life skills to each student, the programme enhances their readiness to succeed at every stage of their lives, preparing them to actively contribute to the growth and development of Dubai's future."

Nilay Özral, CEO of Bloom Education, said: “The Nexus Centre exemplifies Bloom World Academy’s vision for post-16 education, bridging the gap between school and the real world. Bloom Education is proud to support this transformative initiative, empowering students to think independently, gain real-world experience, and shape their own futures with confidence.”

John Bell, Founding Principal of Bloom World Academy, commented: At Bloom World Academy, we are redefining the way education is delivered, and the Nexus Centre is a launchpad for students to build a future of their choice. By combining world-class IBDP and IBCP education with cutting-edge facilities, we empower students to think independently, take control of their learning journey, and thrive in an evolving global landscape. Recognised globally as the gold standard in post-16 education, the IBDP imparts critical thinking, research, and problem-solving skills, making students highly sought after by top universities, including Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford. The IBCP, with its unique career-related learning component, integrates real-world industry experience with academic study, equipping students with practical skills and professional readiness. With its emphasis on academic rigour, independence, curiosity, and a well-rounded skillset, IB education nurtures resilience and adaptability, giving students a competitive edge in university applications, particularly as IB results are released ahead of A-Level results.

He added: The overwhelmingly positive feedback from our students and parents is a testament to our promise of doing things differently, and since welcoming Grade 11 IB students at Nexus in September 2024, the strong support from our community has allowed us to cultivate socially happy, emotionally attuned, and future-ready students.”

Nexus embraces a flipped learning approach, providing students with course content and materials upfront at the beginning of the year, allowing them to take ownership of their academic journey. This method enhances engagement, performance, and adaptability, aligning with student preferences over traditional learning models.

Beyond academics, Nexus integrates real-world experiences through industry partnerships with businesses. Students also benefit from a future-ready life skills programme, covering financial management, well-being, leadership, entrepreneurship, and emotional intelligence, ensuring they are equipped for success in higher education and beyond.

As a fully authorised IBDP/CP school, BWA provides an extensive array of educational pathways encompassing the Diploma Programme (IBDP) and Career-Related Programme (IBCP). In addition, BWA offers Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) diploma courses which will be part of the IBCP, including Engineering and a pioneering short course in AI, reflecting the school’s commitment to innovative and dynamic learning experiences.

The Nexus Centre for Post-16 studies also offers scholarships of up to 100% based on merit and is committed to delivering top-tier education to the local and global community.

About Bloom World Academy

Bloom World Academy (BWA) is an authorized International Baccalaureate World School for students aged 18 months to 18 years old. As a creative, family first school they believe that education should be dynamic, creative and constantly evolving. BWA dares to do things differently and has brought several firsts to the region, including flexible timings around a later start of 9am, and a highly customised educational offering. Their state-of-the-art campus is located in the heart of Dubai in Al Barsha South. BWA is the first own-brand school of leading school provider in the UAE, Bloom Education.

About Bloom Education

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.



A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 10 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 22,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.



With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life. Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy league and Russell Group.



As the global population grows and the world becomes increasingly competitive, Bloom Education remains committed to discovering the world's best educational brands whilst expanding its portfolio of premium own-brand schools and nurseries. Additionally, it continues to maintain high standards of operation in ADEK and ESE government schools. This strategic focus enables Bloom Education to provide world-class educational opportunities to an ever-increasing number of students.