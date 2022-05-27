Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: The Future FinTech Group's Inc. (Nasdaq: FTFT) subsidiary FTFT Capital Investments LLC., a Dubai-based Blockchain investment company today announced the strategic partnerships with leading organizations considering its growing interests.

The alliances will further FTFT Capital's unit FTFTX operating the new platform for aggregate trading information expansion in the Metaverse and within its current capabilities.

Gartner rated the metaverse one of the top five emerging trends and technologies for 2022. The global expenditure on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), the foundational technologies of the metaverse, is projected to increase from $12 billion in 2020 to $72.8 billion in 2024. Consequently, FTFT Capital is committed to positioning itself as a significant participant in this emerging ecosystem, promoting innovative virtual reality technologies so that everyone from individuals to large enterprises may create unique virtual Metaverse environments.

The Metaverse is a hypothetical version of the Internet as a single, universal, and immersive virtual world enabled by VR and AR technologies that blend parts of the digital and physical worlds. The Metaverse is a highly interactive virtual environment in three dimensions. Users may trade land, buildings, and other digital assets in the Metaverse and explore the realm.

"Each of these organizations complements our extensive expertise and we believe in their potential to develop creative global solutions. The partnerships reflect our shared commitment to the growth of the Metaverse and digital assets," said Ola Lind, Chief Strategy Officer of FTFT Group, CEO, and Director of FTFT Capital.

FTFTX provides institutional and individual investors with real-time, high-quality, reliable, and comprehensive cryptocurrency market and trading information aggregates data from hundreds of exchanges and delivers it through a unified interface. Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Litecoin, TRON, and other digital currencies market data are available on FTFTX. Its application is accessible on IOS and Android.

Forging mutually-beneficial partnerships

FTFT Capital recently reached a strategic partnership agreement with Shamrock Inc., headquartered in Italy, the parent company of MetaCosmos, to cooperate on the Metaverse. The MetaCosmos system is a set of open protocols for the underlying standard of the Metaverse, where users can build their own independent economic, social, and entertainment Metaverse systems. The MetaCosmos MCT tokens that enable the system can be used to pay for computational storage, network services, system establishment and maintenance, and capacity providers.

FTFT Capital is also strategically cooperating with the company, ByTrade, a licensed digital asset exchange headquartered in Lithuania, to develop the Asian market jointly. The digital asset exchange company is known for its ease of use and high safety factor. It has more than 1.5 million registered users globally.

About FTFT Capital

Capital Investments LLC., a Blockchain investment company, a subsidiary of the New York-based Future Fintech Group Inc. (Nasdaq: FTFT), headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The Fintech holding company pursues investments in various fintech subsidiaries by introducing unconventional technology and expertise to drive innovation and growth in the digital payment ecosystem.

