Dubai, United Arab Emirates: One of India's leading packaged drinking water brand, Bisleri has recently launched in the UAE across major modern format retail chains, general trade outlets and restaurants and cafes. In the past year, Bisleri has collaborated with some of the biggest sporting events and franchises in India as hydration partners. With the same strategy for UAE, Bisleri has forged tie-ups with Dubai Marathon, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, Gulf Giants, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are delighted to start our foray into the UAE with sporting associations such as the iconic Dubai Marathon and partnering with some of the most exciting teams - Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, Gulf Giants, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. This is in continuation of the robust sports marketing programme which we have built in India that has been very successful in strengthening the connect between Bisleri, hydration and sports as we endeavour to promote a fit and healthier lifestyle for our consumers.”

As the official Hydration Partner, Bisleri will play a vital role in ensuring the players and consumers stay hydrated throughout the sporting events. The association will be further amplified with on ground branding presence and visibility, consumer experiences and exciting digital content with partner teams and events.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform – Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.



For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.