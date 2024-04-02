Doha – Qatari nationals and long-term residents who have recently graduated from college are advised that applications are now open for the next cycle of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s (WCM-Q) Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals 2024.

The program has been carefully designed to equip college graduates with the key research skills and experiences to allow them to begin building successful careers in biomedical research.

The forthcoming cycle of this ten-month training program will run from September 1, 2024 until June 27, 2025. Participating graduates will work alongside WCM-Q’s world-leading research scientists in the college’s laboratories and will gain practical laboratory skills, research administration skills, and knowledge of how to conduct clinical research projects. There will also be opportunities to contribute to ongoing scientific studies being carried out at WCM-Q.

Although the program is aimed at recent graduates who are interested in pursuing a career as a bench or clinical researcher, or a research administrator, applications from nationals are welcomed irrespective of their discipline. The training program is a full-time, ten-month commitment and trainees receive a graduation certificate upon completion. All participating interns are paid a stipend as part of a comprehensive compensation package.

The highly successful program is fully funded by WCM-Q and is organized in partnership with the Qatar Research Leadership Program at Qatar Foundation.

Applications to join the Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar Biomedical Research Training Program for Nationals can be submitted online until 12 p.m. Doha time on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Interested applicants can contact the research training team for more information at brtp@qatar-med.cornell.edu. Applicants can also find more information and submit their applications online at https://qatar-weill.cornell.edu/research/research-training-programs/biomedical-research-training-program-for-nationals

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

