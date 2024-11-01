Dubai, UAE – The launch of Binghatti Skyrise has set a new benchmark in Dubai's real estate market, with 50% of its units sold out within the first 24 hours. This remarkable demand highlights the appeal of this one-of-a-kind development.

The exclusive unveiling event, held at The Meydan Hotel’s Sky Bubble on October 30th, drew over 5,000 guests, including prominent investors and high-net-worth individuals from the region. Binghatti revealed the project location with a stunning light display that illuminated the Dubai skyline, symbolically marking the project’s place in the city’s future.

“Binghatti Skyrise is more than just another development; it’s a statement in Dubai’s evolving luxury landscape,” said Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti. “The rapid sell-out is a testament to the market’s confidence in Business Bay’s long-term value, and in Binghatti’s commitment to delivering quality and innovation. With the addition of Binghatti Skyrise, Binghatti' portfolio now exceeds AED 40 billion. This launch aligns with Binghatti's vision to double its project portfolio to over AED 100 billion in the next 18 months, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to shaping Dubai's luxury real estate market with innovative, high-value developments.”

As one of the final available plots in Business Bay, Binghatti Skyrise represents a rare opportunity for investors looking to secure property in a high-demand area with limited future supply. The project, valued at AED 5 billion, features a total of 3,333 units, including 2,256 studios, 996 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, 26 three-bedroom units, and 31 retail spaces. Its proximity to Dubai’s financial and lifestyle districts ensures a strong rental market, positioning it as a compelling asset for both immediate occupancy and future appreciation.

With limited units remaining, Binghatti Skyrise is set to define a new standard in Business Bay, blending visionary design and more than 15+ amenities that appeal to investors and residents seeking sustainable value. This project exemplifies Binghatti’s forward-thinking approach to real estate, combining luxury with high investment potential to meet Dubai’s evolving market demands.

About Binghatti Developers:

Binghatti Developers is a prestigious Emirati brand in the field of real estate development, holding a leading position thanks to its portfolio that exceeds 70 projects with a value of over AED 40 billion. The company is led by Engineer Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of the Board, who, through his innovative vision, aims to deliver luxury projects that reflect refined artistic taste and high standards in design and quality.

Binghatti has successfully delivered more than 15,000 residential units by 2024, achieving notable accomplishments in collaboration with global brands such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. The company continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet the increasing market aspirations, with a focus on delivering residential projects that elevate the level of luxury in Dubai.