Sounds of the Land uses unique sounds from diverse topographies across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Through this innovative music initiative, Billboard Arabia aims to have the sounds of these iconic landscapes featured in future chart-topping hits

Billboard Arabia is partnering with gamma. to produce the first Sounds of the Lands album

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Billboard Arabia, a platform dedicated to covering music, culture and entertainment, has announced the launch of Sounds of the Land, a groundbreaking initiative that pays tribute to the landscapes of the Arab world, celebrating the region’s rich natural beauty through music.

To bring this first-of-its-kind project to life, Billboard Arabia analysed maps and used topographic techniques to extract data from five different iconic regions in MENA. This data was then transformed into unique sounds and carved onto vinyl recordings, allowing the diverse landscapes to be heard as an artistic expression for the first time.

These sample sounds offer the music community a unique opportunity to unlock their creativity and passion. Billboard Arabia invites artists and music producers to join this journey by creating their version of 1-minute tracks inspired by the Sounds of the Land. The goal is to have the sounds of these iconic landscapes featured and credited in future chart-topping hits.

The samples are currently available for download on the website, soundsoftheland.com, and on Billboard Arabia’s official Soundcloud account, soundcloud.com/billboardarabia and can be remixed and re-worked to create a sample bank to be made available for music enthusiasts globally to use in the future.

The website features 20 captivating samples that showcase the beauty and diversity of the Arab world, from the vast green landscapes and valleys to the sand dunes, mountains and much more, all the while utilizing unique sounds from the topographies of iconic locations across MENA.

These samples include:

Sounds of Al Ula: Situated in the heart of Saudi Arabia, where continents converge, Al Ula embodies the fusion of civilizations and the magnificence of nature.

Sounds of Tafilah: Located in Jordan’s southern highlands, Tafilah is a lush oasis surrounded by arid land, with a history as rich as the roots of its olive groves.

Sounds of Tinghir: Nestled in Morocco, between the towering High Atlas and the rugged Little Atlas, Tinghir is an oasis carved by the flowing waters of the Todra and Dades Rivers.

Sounds of the Kadisha Valley: Rising from the Lebanese highlands, the Kadisha Valley showcases nature's beauty and enduring sanctity.

Sounds of Luxor: This ancient city rises from the desert plains of Egypt to tell the story of the “Valley of the Kings”.



As part of this initiative, Billboard Arabia is partnering with gamma., a modern media and technology enterprise founded by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef, to create a unique body of work spotlighting Arab music culture. This partnership, with the engagement of the music community at-large, will result in the production of a 10-track Sounds of the Land album. Each song will have its moment as all ten will be released separately throughout the year, celebrating the diverse culture of Arab music and building collaborations between world-class producers and MENA talent.

Billboard Arabia has become a go-to destination for Arab artists and Arabic music enthusiasts. This is due to its ongoing efforts to develop the music market in the MENA region and support for emerging and established artists, enabling them to reach a wider audience within the region and beyond.

NOTE FOR [PRODUCERS / ARTISTS]

To learn more and download the sound samples, please visit the Sounds of the Land website by clicking here.

Producers can also submit their samples to hibillbaord@billboardarabia.com to have their sample included in the official sample pack of The Sounds of the Land.

About Billboard Arabia:

Billboard Arabia, a pioneering platform at the intersection of culture and music, takes centre stage as it celebrates the extraordinary artistry and diversity of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Launched as a partnership between SRMG, the largest integrated media group from the MENA region, and Billboard, the world’s most influential music media brand, its mission is to redefine the global music landscape. Billboard Arabia is a testament to the collaboration of expertise and resources, driven by a commitment to provide a platform that spotlights and empowers Arabic artists on the global stage.

Billboard Arabia will introduce Billboard’s iconic franchises to the MENA market, including Music Awards, Charts, Arabic Music Week, and much more. Billboard Arabia is launching Billboard Charts for the first time in the Arab world, offering music enthusiasts unique and genre-specific charts, showcasing the diversity of the Arab music community. Beyond these flagship charts, Billboard Arabia is a destination point for audiences to engage with Arabic music, bringing the latest releases, insightful reviews and exclusive interviews, special coverage of events, original photography and video content in one centralized location.

About gamma.:

gamma., founded by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef, is a modern media and technology enterprise created to revolutionize the way artist-entrepreneurs create, distribute, and monetize their content and brands across a multitude of consumer touchpoints. Across seven global offices, gamma. serves over 10,000 releases monthly through their wholly-owned technology and rights management platform, Vydia, in addition to working with global superstar artists and partners Snoop Dogg and Death Row; mega, a joint venture with multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning superstar Usher & industry pioneer L.A. Reid; French Montana; music from rap’s new queen Sexyy Red through a partnership with Rebel Music; a new multi-media project from multi-platinum artist/entrepreneur Russ; a partnership with multi platinum iconic rapper and mogul Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group; a partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and WaterTower Music on the soundtrack for the motion picture The Color Purple among others.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, London, Miami, Nashville, Lagos and Dubai.

thegamma.com I Vydia.com

About SRMG:

SRMG has been transforming the MENA industry since 1972 and is the region’s largest integrated media group with 35 leading titles. Across TV, digital, print and film, SRMG delivers top tier content in seven languages across four continents. With an ever-evolving consumer landscape, SRMG has launched seven business verticals. SRMG has enhanced its portfolio by developing significant partnerships with major international media brands such as Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Independent, Billboard, Penske Media Corporation and Shueisha. Through its network, SRMG brings the very best global content, high-quality production expertise, and premium entertainment to local audiences.

For more information about SRMG, please visit: www.srmg.com.

About Billboard:

Billboard is a global music media brand, with a renowned authority among artists, fans and the industry. Billboard powers the ultimate global music destination and magazine, featuring unrivaled reporting on music news, issues and trends, the industry’s definitive charts, encompassing the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. Billboard also produces elite experiences and events which regularly convene the industry and consumers around important conversations – from the annual Power 100 to Women in Music to Latin Music Week and more.

