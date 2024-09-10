The world’s premier music awards show is coming to the MENA region as the first Arab edition of its iconic awards show celebrating chart-topping Arab artists and their achievements ​

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Billboard Arabia is excited to announce the first edition of the Billboard Arabia Music Awards (BBAMAs). Taking place December 11, 2024, at the iconic KAFD in Riyadh, the awards show is part of the first-ever Riyadh Music Week, an initiative bringing together the global music community for a series of music festivals and events. ​ ​

Billboard Arabia has become the ultimate destination for discovering Arab artists, with the awards show celebrating a year of music milestones and achievements, including the launch of its flagship charts and other major initiatives. The BBAMAs will honor trailblazers and rising stars with awards across a wide range of categories, including Top Artist, Female Artist, Male Artist, along with the year's hottest songs and much more. ​

Unlike other music award shows, BBAMA winners will be selected based on their ranking on Billboard Arabia’s flagship Charts, including the Hot 100 and Artist 100, as well as the newly launched dialect charts – Khaleeji, Egyptian, Levantine and Magharebi – and genre-specific charts – Arabic Hip-Hop, Arabic Indie, Shelat and Mahraganat. Billboard Arabia’s Charts follow the well-established parameters set by the Billboard brand over the last eight decades.

In addition to recognizing the top artists and music of the year, the BBAMAs will showcase Saudi Arabia and the region’s diverse talent through live performances, surprise collaborations and unforgettable moments featuring both established and emerging artists. It will also include performances from some of the biggest international artists.​

Jomana R. Alrashid, CEO of SRMG, commented on the event: “In just one year, Billboard Arabia has become the fastest-growing music platform that truly reflects the preferences of millions of music fans and followers across the globe.” Alrashid further emphasized the importance of celebrating the region's diverse musical and artistic culture through global charts, dialect charts, and now the launch of the biggest Arabic music awards show, live in Riyadh”

Alrashid added: “Through the support of the Saudi Music Commission, part of the Ministry of Culture, and SRMG’s strategic partnership with Billboard, this significantly strengthens our ability to spotlight Arab artists to bring their work to global audiences and grow the region's vibrant music industry.”

Rami M. Zeidan, Managing Director of Billboard Arabia, said: “I am proud to announce the first edition of the Billboard Arabia Music Awards. As one of the fastest growing music hubs, Riyadh is the perfect location to celebrate the achievements of Arab artists around the world. Audiences will experience the diversity of Arab music firsthand through live performances. They will see their favorite artists like never before. This is what BBAMAs are all about: ensuring that Arab artists, their music and their stories receive the well-deserved recognition both regionally and globally.” ​

Mike Van, President of Billboard, stated: “We are proud to bring the Billboard Music Awards to Riyadh. The show remains the preeminent music event worldwide. The BBMAs celebrate and recognize musical talent and chart achievements and we’re thrilled to extend this legacy and vision to the Mena region, highlighting the musical excellence of Arab artists. This show will not only celebrate artists' commercial success, but also highlight their real impact on the music industry. The focus is on spotlighting artists and the evolving music landscape. Winning at the Billboard Music Awards is not just about one night; it represents an important moment elevating artists toward sustained success in their careers. This year, with the launch of the Billboard Arabia Music Awards, we are applying the same metric-based methodology to showcase Arab artists who have resonated most with music fans worldwide.”​

Billboard Arabia was launched in June 2023 to spotlight Arab artists and their stories on a global stage. Since then, it has introduced several iconic Billboard franchises to the MENA region, including Billboard Arabia News, Women in Music and Charts. These initiatives have established the necessary infrastructure to help both established and new artists reach wider audiences. Billboard Arabia has also developed several unique IPs that further highlight the Arab voices, including its exclusive studio session series, Jalsat Billboard Arabia, and its groundbreaking initiative, Sounds of the Land. ​

Performances and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks. For more updates and news, please visit billboardarabia.com.

