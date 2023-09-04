United Arab Emirates, Dubai: BHM Capital, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE capital markets, announced that it had acquired 31.22% of the total new accounts on the Dubai Financial Market during the past month of August. This positions them as the top brokerage firm, with a total of 1,341 new accounts out of 4,295, enabling a larger number of investors to actively participate in public listing offerings and trade shares of listed companies.

According to monthly data from the Dubai Financial Market, BHM Capital continued to lead among brokerage firms operating in the market in terms of market share for the fourth consecutive month. Their trading value reached 3.9 billion AED in August, representing 19.3% of the total value of traded stocks in Dubai during the same month. This further solidifies their presence in the UAE's leading financial markets and contributes to supporting trading activities and offering services that meet the expectations of investors.

"We are delighted with these new achievements, which reflect the status of the UAE's economy and its leadership in its capital markets, overcoming many regional and global challenges. Our top ranking in the Dubai Financial Market's brokers list confirms our commitment to providing innovative facilities and services to clients who share our passion for the growth and prosperity of UAE's financial sector”. Stated Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capi.tal

Al Sa’di noted that the increased interest of investors in investing in the UAE Market in the recent months of 2023 is due to the announcement of the listing of government and semi-government companies and the growing reliance on digital channels to access market services. This saves a lot of time and effort and encourages more individuals and institutions to take advantage of the

opportunities available in the market, especially with the innovative and advanced financial solutions offered by BHM Capital and its partners.

BHM Capital had announced the successful completion of its integration into the electronic platform and mobile application of the Dubai Financial Market earlier last month, allowing for quick and easy account opening for traders through the application. Additionally, in the last week of August 2023, they entered strategic partnership with the "Tawasal Super App”, a leader in communications and lifestyle, to provide users of the application with fast, easy, and secure access to local and international financial markets through their financial platform.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading financial services company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae