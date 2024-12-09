UAE, Dubai: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, secured the largest share and ranked first in attracting and opening new investor accounts as of 30/11 of the current year, with approximately 37,000 accounts, according to the data published on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) website. This achievement comes amid strong investor demand—both from individuals and institutions—for the recent listings introduced in the market during the year 2024.

The same data revealed that BHM Capital ranked second among brokerage firms operating in the market in terms of trading volumes and market share %, capturing a 12.78% share of the total trading value across the market, amounting to AED 23.6 billion. This strong performance highlights the company's ability to offer flexible and seamless trading services through multiple channels, including digital platforms, phone-based support, and in-person assistance on the trading floors.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of BHM Capital, stated: "We are proud of this achievement, which crowns the efforts of our senior management and team in providing cutting-edge services and advanced technologies that strengthen the trading ecosystem in the country’s market. This success enables us to leverage new listings, further enhance the appeal of the local market, and attract a diverse range of investors. Our commitment to providing comprehensive support to our clients has been central to this accomplishment."

Al Sa’di emphasized that BHM Capital’s leading position in attracting and opening new investor accounts, along with its second-place ranking in total trading value this year, reaffirms the company’s strong performance in 2024, and this success is expected to positively impact its plans for the upcoming year. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the company’s valued clients for their unwavering trust, to the UAE’s financial markets’ management and the Securities and Commodities Authority for their steadfast support, and to the board members, senior leadership, and dedicated staff for their exceptional commitment and tireless efforts in achieving this outstanding milestone.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae

For any media queries, please contact:

Tala Abdel Karim