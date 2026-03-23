Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, announced strong financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, further strengthening its position as a key player in the regional financial services sector. The company recorded solid growth across multiple financial and operational indicators, reflecting the continued expansion of its brokerage, market making, and institutional services.

BHM Capital reinforced its financial strength with a 26.65% increase in total revenue, reaching AED 205.98 million, compared to AED 162.63 million in 2024. This growth was supported by increased trading activity, the expansion of financial services, and continued client acquisition across the UAE capital markets.

Meanwhile, net profit rose by 14.94%, reaching AED 43.08 million, compared to AED 37.48 million in the previous year, reflecting improved operational performance and the company’s ability to capitalize on opportunities within the evolving regional financial markets.

The company also reported a significant expansion in its balance sheet, with total assets increasing by 31.12% to AED 2.01 billion, compared to AED 1.54 billion in 2024. In addition, shareholders’ equity grew substantially by 93.30%, reaching AED 509.24 million, up from AED 263.44 million in the previous year, further reinforcing BHM Capital’s financial strength and its capacity to support future growth initiatives.

Operationally, BHM Capital continued to strengthen its position on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), recording a notable increase in new client acquisitions. The company successfully opened 34,976 new trading accounts during 2025, representing approximately 40.45% of the total new accounts opened in the Dubai Financial Market, out of 86,473 accounts. This achievement underscores BHM Capital’s leadership in attracting new investors and expanding retail market participation.

Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, commented:"The results achieved in 2025 demonstrate the strength of BHM Capital’s business model and our continued commitment to providing high-quality financial services that support the development of capital markets in the UAE and the wider region. Our strong growth across revenue, assets, and equity reflects the confidence our clients and partners place in our services. These achievements come at a time when global and regional markets are navigating exceptionally challenging conditions. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic about the outlook of our markets and our industry. BHM Capital continues to operate with strength and stability, maintaining business momentum while pursuing strategic expansion initiatives."

“We remain focused on expanding our market presence, enhancing our digital platforms, and introducing innovative financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of investors. As regional capital markets continue to grow, BHM Capital is well positioned to capture new opportunities and deliver sustainable long-term value to our shareholders and clients. Looking ahead to 2026, we aim to build on this momentum and achieve even stronger results”, he added.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae



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