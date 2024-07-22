United Arab Emirates: BMH Capital, a leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, has been appointed as the liquidity provider for GFH Financial Group B.S.C’ shares (GFH) listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). This strategic partnership is set to significantly enhance the liquidity of the shares, targeting greater price stability and more efficient transactions for investors, ensuring a seamless experience for both individual and institutional investors.

According to the agreement, BHM Capital will provide liquidity for GFH Financial Group B.S.C shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) as the regulated markets by entering two-way daily quotes into the markets trading systems in compliance with the regulations set by the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

"We are delighted to be entrusted with this pivotal role," said Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, the CEO of BHM Capital "Our involvement in providing liquidity for GFH Financial Group B.S.C shares across the UAE's main financial markets underscores our commitment to delivering superior market access and innovative financial solutions to our clients. This appointment is a significant milestone for our institution, highlighting our leadership in the region and reinforcing our dedication to fostering a robust financial ecosystem."

He added: “By facilitating better liquidity, BHM Capital aims to support the broader goals of market efficiency and investor confidence, ultimately contributing to the overall growth and dynamism of the UAE's financial markets.”

-Ends-

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients

