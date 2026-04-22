Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, announced the approval of a 20% total shareholder distribution during its General Assembly meeting held on April 20, 2026, for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, including 5% cash dividends and 15% bonus shares.

The approved distribution reflects the company’s strong earnings performance and its continued commitment to delivering consistent shareholder returns. The cash dividend component provides immediate value to shareholders, while the issuance of bonus shares supports the strengthening of the company’s capital base and future growth plans.

The approved payout is underpinned by a strong financial performance in 2025, with total revenues reaching AED 205.98 million, marking a 26.65% year-on-year increase, and net profit of AED 43.08 million, up 14.94% compared to 2024.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, said: “This distribution reflects the Board of Directors’ commitment, under the chairmanship of Sheikh Dr. Ammar Nasser Almualla, along with the executive management, to delivering consistent and meaningful returns to our shareholders, while maintaining the flexibility needed to invest in future growth opportunities. Our capital management approach remains focused on balancing short-term shareholder value maximization with supporting sustainable long-term expansion.”

With a quorum of 88.52%, the General Assembly approved all resolutions, reaffirming shareholder confidence in the company’s strategy and governance framework.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Capital Market Authority (CMA) providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

For more information, please visit: www.bhmuae.ae

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