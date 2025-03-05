Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Beyond ONE, the global digital services provider and owner of Virgin Mobile and FRiENDi Mobile operations across the Middle East, has partnered with global technology provider TIMWETECH to deliver premium digital content to mobile users across Saudi Arabia and Oman. The agreement, signed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, will see TIMWETECH's Digital Service Delivery platform deployed across Beyond ONE's affiliate networks - Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia and FRiENDi Oman.

In markets where credit card penetration remains below 30%*, this partnership addresses a critical barrier to digital inclusion by enabling growing customer demand for integrated entertainment options by enabling 3.5 million subscribers to access and pay for digital content directly through their mobile accounts. Customers will be able to subscribe to premium streaming, gaming, and infotainment services – including on-demand video, live sports updates, interactive quizzes, and AI-powered productivity tools – without needing traditional banking relationships, a significant advantage for Beyond ONE's largely prepaid customer base.

“This partnership fundamentally transforms how our customers access digital experiences,” said Hani ELKukhun, Beyond ONE CEO of MEA. “In fast growing economies, mobile accounts often serve as people’s primary financial tool. By connecting these accounts directly to digital content, we’re removing long-standing barriers and democratizing access to services that can educate, entertain, and improve quality of life. This aligns perfectly with our mission to create a more inclusive digital ecosystem in high-growth markets.”

Under the agreement, Virgin Mobile and FRiENDi customers will benefit from Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), allowing them to subscribe and pay for services using their existing mobile balance with just two clicks. For the significant segment of Beyond ONE customers who use prepaid services, this eliminates the complexity of separate payment systems while maintaining complete transparency and control.

The implementation includes robust consumer protections, with mandatory double opt-in confirmations, clear subscription terms, and AI-powered real-time fraud detection. These enhanced security measures are expected to reduce unauthorized charges drastically compared to traditional third-party billing systems.

“We're bringing our carrier-grade VAS aggregation technology to Beyond ONE to create both a seamless and secure experience for millions of mobile users,” said Diogo Salvi, CEO at TIMEWWTECH. “Our platform will operate invisibly beyond Virgin Mobile and FRiENDi’s trusted brands, ensuring a consistent customer experience while dramatically expanding content options.”

The partnership delivers four key benefits:

Expanded Content Ecosystem: Starting Q3 2025, customers will gain access to premium entertainment, including regional/global streaming services, educational platforms, and gaming subscriptions directly through their trusted mobile provider Financial Inclusion: Prepaid users can instantly subscribe to premium digital services without needing credit cards or band accounts, making advanced digital experiences accessible to underserved populations. Enhanced Consumer Protection: Clear subscription terms, automatic spending alerts, and simplified management tools give customers complete control over their digital spending Faster Service Deployment: New digital services will be rolled out up to 50% faster, with automated onboarding for new entertainment providers ensuring customers always have access to the latest content options

Implementation will begin immediately, with a phased rollout starting Q3 2025. This strategic integration not only enhances Beyond ONE's value proposition by connecting telecommunications directly with premium content delivery, but also establishes new revenue opportunities in the Middle East's rapidly evolving digital economy - all while maintaining the seamless experience customers expect from Virgin Mobile and Friendi brands.

About Beyond ONE™

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world. We put people at the centre of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customized digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Management Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world.

About Virgin Mobile KSA

Virgin Mobile KSA, a subsidiary of Beyond ONE Group, is a leading telecommunications company in Saudi Arabia, committed to delivering innovative and customer-centric mobile services. With a focus on digital innovation and personalized experiences, Virgin Mobile KSA empowers consumers with customizable mobile plans, advanced app features, and seamless connectivity. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, Virgin Mobile KSA continues to redefine the telecommunications landscape, offering unparalleled service excellence and convenience to its customers across the Kingdom.

About Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa

Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is part of the Virgin family group of companies. Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa is responsible for all Virgin Mobile operations in the Middle East and Africa region and is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. It has been in the region since 2009 and operates the two consumer brands of Virgin Mobile and FRiENDi Mobile. Partnering with telecoms operators, the Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa team provides customers with innovative products and packages designed to make their mobile experience better. Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa believes in having great people, and the management team is made up of senior-level team members from a variety of successful regional and global mobile operators, as well as from MVNOs.

About FRiENDi

FRiENDi Mobile is a leading mobile services brand, offering a prepaid mobile experience that combines exciting offers and services with competitive prices. Launched in April 2009, FRiENDi mobile offers competitive data and calling rates, with outstanding customer service in six languages coupled with service availability in multiple countries in the GCC. The company was acquired in February 2023 by Beyond ONE, along with Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa, as part of its plan to radically reshape consumers’ interaction with technology in growth markets around the world.

About TIMEWETECH

TIMWETECH is a global service and software provider leader in the digital telecom industry. With over 20 year’s experience in the industry and a global footprint of over 80 countries and 30 offices, our comprehensive suite of services enhances customer interaction, boosts operational efficiency, and drives digital transformation. Trusted by top-tier clients, TIMWETECH delivers excellence through cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled expertise.