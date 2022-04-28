More than half focused on software, electrical systems and UX/UI development to support Bentley’s ambitious Beyond100 strategy

Five-in-Five plan commits to new electric model each year from 2025 – all designed and developed in Crewe

Includes £2.5 billion of sustainable investment to transform Bentley’s entire product portfolio, and Crewe into a world-leading ‘Dream Factory’

Middle East: Bentley Motors today announced a recruitment drive for 100 talented engineers as the luxury marque accelerates its forward-thinking Beyond100 strategy, the boldest plan of its kind in the sector. Working across multiple disciplines within engineering, a key responsibility will be to support delivery of the ambitious Five-in-Five plan, which commits Bentley to launching a new electric model each year, from 2025, redefining Bentley’s credentials as the benchmark manufacturer in sustainable luxury mobility.​

Further information on the current vacancies can be found at www.bentleycareers.com with applications opening today for 50 vacancies and increasing over the coming weeks and months to 100. Whilst the positions cover multiple disciplines of engineering and research and development, approximately 50 per cent are focused on electrical competencies as Bentley aims for full electrification of its product range within eight years.



Although roles are based at Bentley’s headquarters in Crewe, the company has introduced hybrid working – a blend of onsite and remote working. Within brand new engineering offices, following multi-million-pound investment, Bentley has added collaboration zones to promote interaction, and moved to hot desks or no individual offices, to both save space and encourage more impromptu discussion and greater teamwork.

Commenting on the opportunities, Dr. Matthias Rabe, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Research and Development, said:

“Bentley is in the middle of the most significant transformative phase in the company’s long and illustrious history. Extraordinary products have always been at the heart of our business; however, tomorrow’s engineers face the most exciting challenges in a generation as we become an exclusively electric car business. We are looking for true innovators, who can create the new future of automotive, support our product ambitions and shape our Beyond100 vision as we aim for leadership within sustainable luxury mobility.”



As well as the need for electrical engineers, upcoming vacancies will cover the full spectrum of research and development, from UX/UI engineers within concepts and design, to Design Managers within development and validation of parts and whole vehicles, to Chassis Engineers working on production ready vehicles.



In a programme designed to create an inclusive, winning culture at Bentley by unlocking performance, the company is focusing on supporting its colleagues to become more agile, continuously learn, act sustainably and enjoy their work.

The company has significantly invested in people development, with colleagues taking part in over 30,000 learning activities in the past year, whether that be e-learning, virtual workshops or face-to-face activities.

Bentley’s emphasis on becoming an employer of choice forms a key part of the company’s Beyond100 strategy. This is underpinned by a focus on attracting a wide-range of talent, including problem solvers and digital innovators from all walks of life, with the aim of achieving greater diversity in management positions moving forward.



This commitment was endorsed by the Top Employers Institute, which earlier this year named Bentley as the sole UK-based automotive manufacturer ‘Top Employer’ for the eleventh successive year, highlighting Bentley’s approach to employee wellbeing, values, ethics and integrity, alongside Bentley’s focus on sustainability, digitalisation and diversity and inclusion.

