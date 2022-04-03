For the second straight year Bentley Saudi Arabia has made an impressive appearance on the track at the prestigious Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah, one of the high points on the world motor racing calendar, which concluded on Sunday.

Following on from the iconic carmaker’s debut appearance on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in 2021, Bentley were invited to return in 2022, further cementing the strong connection between Bentley Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Motorsport Federation (SMF).

As was the case in 2021 Bentley were again one of the highlights of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Bentley Saudi Arabia represented by two Bentayga and two continental GT race control cars for the non-F1 races. Race control is responsible for monitoring and supervising the practice sessions, the qualifying sessions and the race itself.

Peter Smith, General Manager Bentley Saudi Arabia, was delighted at Bentley’s return to Formula 1 in Saudi Arabia. “It was a great honour to take part in the Jeddah Formula 1 Grand Prix again in 2022,” explained Smith. “To be invited to participate in back-to-back years is of course a great honour and shows the high regard Bentley is held in Saudi Arabia both by car owners and the Saudi Motorsport Federation.”

“With our rich history on racetracks for over 100 years, Bentley has a clear strategy to support and be present in motorsports events around the world, and in less than two years the Jeddah Grand Prix has become a highlight on the prestigious global F1 circuit.”

“Spurred on by the growing popularity of motor sports in Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah F1 Grand Prix is another exciting step in achieving the Kingdom’s vision2030 of hosting the most important sporting events in the world.”

Bentley’s return appearance on the grid in Jeddah adds further lustre to an already busy 2022 for the iconic brand in KSA, after the successful arrival of the latest model of Bentayga in January. Designed and engineered in the UK and manufactured in Bentley’s carbon-neutral factory in Crewe, the luxurious SUV Variant delivers agility and a powerful presence.

Racing is an essential element of Bentley DNA. The father of Bentley, W.O. Bentley was more than just an engineer; he was a passionate competitor – a man who believed unquestionably in the importance of car racing. As he once said: “Our racing policy is part of the very foundations of Bentley Motors, for the two vital purposes of testing and publicizing our cars.”

Bentley cars have developed a superb reputation on the track, with Le Mans celebrating Bentley's centenary in 2019 by re-naming one of its streets in honor of the original "Bentley Boys" who won five 24 Hours Le Mans race between 1924 and 1930.

