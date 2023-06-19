Flying Spur Speed will be one of the last models to feature the iconic W12 engine; standard Flying Spur W12 ceases production

Flying Spur Speed leads the performance range over Flying Spur S with W12 engine producing 625 horsepower and reaching a top speed of 333 km/h

Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Bentley Emirates is expanding its new portfolio of Grand Tourers with the Flying Spur Speed, the most driving-focused version of the Flying Spur luxury performance sedan family.

The launch of the Flying Spur Speed expands the model range and mirrors the existing Continental GT and Bentayga range. The Flying Spur Speed is the pinnacle performance model and, together with the Flying Spur Mulliner, is the car of choice should a customer desire a W12-powered Flying Spur; with the standard Flying Spur W12 having ceased production in May 2022.

The Flying Spur Speed sits above the S model and boasts an extra 130 Nm more torque, delivering an improvement in acceleration from a standing start and an increase in top speed up to 333 km/h reaffirming its superior position. With Electronic All Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Brake technology and Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard, the agility matches the performance of the 626 bhp 6.0-litre twin turbocharged W12 engine.

The familiar exterior Speed styling cues are apparent with dark tint finishes to front grilles, headlamps and tail lamps, and signature Speed badges on the lower wing. The unique 22” Speed wheel is standard, with finishes including Dark Tint, Gloss Black and silver-painted.

In the driver’s information panel, new performance infotainment graphics can be seen, taking inspiration from luxury chronographs. The luxury theme continues with front and rear seat comfort specification as standard, including 24-way adjustment for the front seats and 14-way adjustment for the rear seats. The cabin also includes sports pedals, Speed fascia badges and emblems; along with illuminated Speed inner and outer treadplates.

Chassis and Powertrain

The Flying Spur Speed’s powertrain produces 626 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, accelerating the car to 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, and on to a top speed of 333 km/h.

The Flying Spur uses the same 8-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission as the Continental GT for smooth and refined acceleration, quicker gearshifts and improved fuel economy. Faster gearshifts are achieved by pre-selecting the next gear, shortening the interruption of torque to the wheels and so improving performance.

The Flying Spur Speed inspires confidence through its handling ability and balanced dynamic precision. This is predominantly due to the advanced active All-Wheel Drive, Electric All-Wheel Steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride.

Electronic All-Wheel Steering is standard, which enhances both stability at highway speeds and manoeuvrability around town. During low-speed manoeuvres, the system steers the rear wheels in the opposite direction to the front wheels. This has the effect of shortening the wheelbase, reducing the turning circle, increasing agility and making parking noticeably easier.

During high-speed manoeuvres, the system steers the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels, increasing stability and making overtaking and lane-changes more assured. Electronic All-Wheel Steering means no compromise between high-speed confidence and low speed convenience.

The Bentley Dynamic Ride System is designed to improve both handling and ride comfort. A 48-volt system controls an electronic actuator unit which manages the stiffness of the anti-roll bar, changing the stiffness on demand to combat cornering forces and keep the Flying Spur level.

Increased Presence

The aesthetics of the Styling Specification complement the Flying Spur Speed’s peerless capabilities, ensuring that Bentley’s new performance model looks as stunning as it is to drive.

Crafted by hand in high gloss carbon fibre to exact tolerances following an extensive development programme, the Styling Specification includes a front bumper splitter, side skirts with metallic Bentley badges, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler.

Ahmed Al Habtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Al Habtoor Motors, said, “With its unrivalled craftsmanship and heritage, the Bentley Flying Spur Speed epitomises the essence of luxury on UAE roads, and perfect expansion to our esteemed portfolio. The Flying Spur Speed adds to the exceptional range of choices.”

“The phenomenal Flying Spur Speed combines Bentley’s iconic W12 engine and innovate dynamic ride system, providing drivers in the UAE with one of the fastest four-door cars in the world. Delighting the passengers and exciting the drivers, the Flying Spur Speed remains one of the most comfortable and luxurious cars, and one that is likely to be popular across the UAE,” said Joseph Tayar, Director of the Prestige Division at Al Habtoor Motors.

About Al Habtoor Motors | Luxury Division:

Part of the renowned Al Habtoor Group and established in 1983, Al Habtoor Motors is the official dealer partner for Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., the sole authorised importer for Bentley Motors, Rimac Automobili and Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Working with luxury brand Bugatti for over a decade in the U.A.E., Al Habtoor Motors has been Bugatti’s official dealer partner since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealer in the world and boasts the world’s largest showroom, which sprawls over 240 square metres.

For seven consecutive years (2011–2017), Al Habtoor Motors held the title of “Number 1 Dealer in the World” and again regained that title in 2019. In 2018, Al Habtoor Motors was announced as the “Number 1 Dealer in the Region” by Bentley Motors.

In 2016, the company opened the world’s largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2020, it launched a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality, and customer service, Al Habtoor Motors also has one of the largest aftersales facilities in the world, located in Dubai Industrial City, which services all of its prestige brands under one roof.

