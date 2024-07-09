Manama, Bahrain – BENEFIT, the Kingdom's innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, was honoured to be recognised in Al Bilad’s 2024 Edition of the ‘Top 50 Most Powerful Bahraini Companies’ list for the third consecutive year. The award was received by Nezar Maroof, Assistant General Manager of Marketing & Communications. This recognition underscores BENEFIT’s significant impact on the Kingdom’s Fintech sector and its unwavering commitment to drive innovation and develop cutting-edge solutions. By consistently setting industry benchmarks, BENEFIT has solidified its position as Bahrain’s pioneering leader in financial technology.

The award ceremony, held in Manama, welcomed distinguished and esteemed guests including the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman, Sameer Abdulla Nass and Al Bilad Newspaper’s Board Chairman, Abdulnabi AlShoala.

In its third edition, the Al Bilad initiative highlighted 250 high-performing companies across various sectors. The event highlighted Bahraini companies that have distinguished themselves in their respective sectors, promoting positive competition while ensuring transparency in the disclosure of their financial data. The independent committee of the initiative, headed by Dr. Omar Al-Ubaydli, Chairman of the Bahrain Economists Society, included many prominent figures from the economic, commercial, and investment sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Nezar Maroof, Assistant General Manager of Marketing & Communications, commented on the award, “Being recognized among Bahrain’s Top 50 Most Powerful Companies by Al Bilad is a tremendous honor. This award is a testament to the BENEFIT team’s tireless dedication, collective spirit and profound drive. This recognition not only celebrates our achievements, but highlights our role in propelling Bahrain’s financial landscape and overall economic growth. These wins act as a powerful driver that pushes us to continue delivering such pioneering solutions and exceptional service.”

BENEFIT has a strong track record of achievements in Bahrain’s Fintech ecosystem that has been recognized through various prestigious awards. Such accolades reiterate their mission to shape the future of digital payments in Bahrain.