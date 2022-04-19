Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) are seen as the “gold standard” of digital signatures and are considered to be the legal equivalent of a traditional ‘wetink’ signature

OneID by Beyon Connect is a new digital identity and eKYC platform enabling customers to enroll their verified legal identity into a secure digital ID wallet, to use across enhanced digital services across the public and private sectors

OneBox is a digital postbox that brings together residents, businesses, and public entities for secure, simple, sustainable, spamfree, and trusted communication

Manama, Bahrain: Benefit and Beyon Connect have signed an agreement to provide Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) services in Bahrain via the ‘OneID’ digital ID and ‘OneBox’ digital postbox solutions.

Benefit, the Kingdom’s leading regional player in electronic financial transactions, offers trusted and innovative financial and information solutions that are designed to make life easier, smarter, and more efficient for businesses and consumers.

By combining the trusted solutions and capabilities of both organizations, the way the residents of Bahrain will sign documents will be transformed, not only ensuring compliance, but also providing a seamless digital user experience through the use of cutting edge OneID and OneBox technologies.

OneBox will enable secure communication, transmission, and storage of the signed documents in one safe, convenient, and trusted digital space. Customers will have access to the new digital services around the clock reducing the need to visit physical locations in person.

OneID, which is available as a mobile application for both iOS and Android, enables individuals to register a unique and highly secure digital identity, to interact securely with digital services. It allows onboarding through a simple and secure e-KYC process supporting passport and national ID cards with facial recognition and liveness check.

Benefit will extend their Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) to integrate into the innovative OneID digital identity and OneBox digital postbox solutions and services delivered by Beyon Connect to reduce the need for manual signing of documents, applications, and official paperwork. PKI enables a user to electronically sign a document and prove its from a legitimate source.

Both companies are committed to offer cutting edge, highly secure, and simplified digital experiences to businesses, organizations and individuals within Bahrain which can be applied across multiple industries and sectors. The focus on ‘digital-first’ solutions is the product of a shared ambition to deliver trusted technology that simplifies the electronic signing and payment processes, increasing efficiencies through automation and lowering operating costs.

Benefit CEO Abdulwahed AlJanahi said, “We are pleased to join hands with Beyon Connect to offer our customers new innovative services by integrating Benefit’s trusted certificates into OneID and OneBox solutions. Trusted digital signing will support the changing needs of businesses, institutions and individuals in the evolving digital economy. We are committed to support the Central Bank of Bahrain’s ongoing initiatives in driving safe and compliant financial digital transformation within the Kingdom.”

“Furthermore, Beyon Connect and Benefit’s collective vision is to turn complexities into intuitive solutions that are both powerful and secure, serving individuals and organizations alike,” he added.

“We are proud to collaborate with Benefit, a trusted and respected Bahrain finance and technology partner, to deliver additional value and powerful extended use cases to OneID and OneBox. Our highly secure digital ID and communication platform is built on transparency, privacy, and trust, so we see real synergy with the value and technologies Benefit brings to the table,” says Christian Rasmussen, CEO of Beyon Connect.

“It is important to note that both organizations have a clear focus on sustainability, with care for the environment being high on the agenda, in line with the UN sustainability goals. The sustainability enabling technologies that we are implementing will contribute to these goals through reducing paper usage significantly,” he added.

By introducing OneID and OneBox to the Bahrain market, Beyon Connect paves the way for a movement towards a secure, modern, digitally connected and trusted MENA region. Together with its pioneering partners, Beyon Connect will play an important part in laying the cornerstones for a data driven, sustainable and paperless future. Furthermore, the delivery of this new digital solution will help to support the Kingdom's position as the region's leading hub in the ICT and data economy.

Beyon Connect, which launched in January, is a subsidiary of Batelco and is focused on delivering new technologies with great innovation potential, Software-as-a-Service platforms, and advanced IT solutions to both the public and private sectors in the MENA region.

