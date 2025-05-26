BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced the launch of the second cohort of its Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program, building on the success and impact achieved by the inaugural cohort last year.

The Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program delivers a comprehensive, four-month experience aimed at accelerating the development of emerging leaders. Participants will be equipped with advanced skills, strategic insights, and practical experiences essential for excelling in their careers and driving impact within Bahrain’s dynamic FinTech landscape.

Ms. Muneera Al Jaber, Manager of Learning & Development at BENEFIT, said: "The launch of the second cohort of "Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program" marks the culmination of the outstanding success achieved by the inaugural cohort and the notable progress demonstrated by its participants. At BENEFIT, we firmly believe that investing in the development of young talent is a cornerstone for fostering sustainable leadership and excellence within the financial sector. This program stands as one of the key initiatives through which we aim to cultivate a new generation of leaders equipped to meet the evolving demands and aspirations of the future".

Ms. Al Jaber affirmed that this initiative reflects BENEFIT’s commitment to nurturing leadership talent and equipping emerging professionals with the skills and expertise necessary to shape the future of the financial sector and drive innovation within the company.

"Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program forms part of a broader series of successful initiatives dedicated to strengthening the capabilities of Bahraini youth by providing them with practical experience and high-calibre skills in the field of FinTech, including Internship Program "Masar" and the FinTech Drivers Program. Efforts to develop and empower emerging talent will continue, ensuring their active contribution to the growth and advancement of Bahrain’s FinTech sector." said Ms. Al Jaber.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Aisha Buhiji

Administrator, PR & Corporate Communication

ayshab@benefit.bh www.benefit.bh

The Benefit Company B.S.C (C) P.O Box 2546, Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain