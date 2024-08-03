Manama, Bahrain – BENEFIT, the Kingdom's innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Fawateer campaign, ‘Win with Fawateer’ running for the next three months, this campaign offers users the opportunity to win a prize of 250 Bahraini Dinars by simply paying their bills through Fawateer using the BenefitPay app.

The ‘Win with Fawateer’ campaign is designed to reward users for their regular bill payments. For every accumulated 10 Bahraini Dinars spent through Fawateer, users will receive one ticket into the draw. The more payments made through Fawateer, the higher the chances of winning. Each month, four lucky winners will be selected, each receiving a prize of 250 Bahraini Dinars.

Fawateer, Bahrain's national Electronic Bill Payment and Presentment (EBPP) service integrated within the BenefitPay app, provides a seamless platform for efficient bill payment. Covering a wide range of categories, including phone bills, utilities, insurance, school fees, and rent, Fawateer enables users to settle all their bills with a single click, ensuring maximum convenience. To further simplify the process, users can save their bill information for future payments.

"We are pleased to introduce the ‘Win with Fawateer’ campaign, which highlights our commitment to enhancing the payment experience for our users," said Shafaq Al Kooheji, Assistant General Manager of Payment Services at BENEFIT. "By streamlining the bill payment process and introducing exciting initiatives, we make everyday transactions more rewarding and enjoyable. Furthermore, we are actively contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of a cashless economy and fostering a modern financial landscape in the Kingdom.”

This campaign underscores BENEFIT’s commitment to advancing user convenience and satisfaction through innovative financial solutions. By integrating effortless bill payments with the opportunity to win prizes, "Win with Fawateer" aims to enrich the daily financial experience of Bahrain’s residents.