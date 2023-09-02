Cairo, Egypt – Beko, a leading global brand in the home appliance industry has launched its next generation of sustainable living appliances – including bringing ‘EnergySpin Technology’ to all its washing machine ranges. Showcased in Berlin at the IFA 2023 press conference, the technology works by reinventing the traditional washing processes. The strong message conveyed during the IFA technology conference this year emphasized the impact of collective action towards a more sustainable society, where Beko’s Chief Marketing Officer Akın Garzanlı and Chief Commercial Officer Ragıp Balcıoğlu introduced the "positive domino effect" term which drives the company's product strategy and technology innovation.

Debut of New Technologies

By reinventing the conventional laundry process, Beko's EnergySpin technology promotes improved, sustainable household habits. Rather than relying heavily on heat to dissolve detergent and eliminate stains, EnergySpin technology releases the detergent upfront. It harnesses the power of faster-than-usual drum speeds to elevate the pace at which the detergent dissolves. Called 'EnergySpin,' these unique drum movements eliminate the need for excessive heat generation during the wash, resulting in up to 35% less energy consumption than conventional machines while maintaining high-quality cleaning performance.

In an effort to facilitate greater efficiency, Beko’s EnergySpin solution removes choice from the equation and integrates energy saving into all washing modes, rather than using a single eco mode. This means energy efficiency is now delivered as standard across our most popular wash cycles in addition to “Eco Program”: “Cottons,” “Synthetics,” “Quick,” “Delicates,” “Mix,” “20°C program,” and “ColdWash” program.”

EnergySpin is due to roll out across most of the range, providing Beko’s A-rated energy-saving appliances available across Europe. The product will be on the market by the end of 2023.

Akın Garzanlı, Chief Marketing Officer at Beko comments: “Our latest technology for Beko is utilizing cutting-edge innovation. Beko's EnergySpin is a gamechanger technology that stands out in the industry. Beko's mission is to promote sustainable lives in every household and we aim to ensure that our products last for an extended period before requiring replacement. Through our technology, innovation, and business model, we strive to empower our customers to make meaningful and positive choices that ultimately result in a better state of mind.”

Ragıp Balcıoğlu, Chief Commercial Officer at Beko, comments: “The cost-of-living crisis is impacting lives worldwide and forcing people to alter their spending habits. As we believe that listening to our stakeholders during these challenging times is more crucial than ever, we surveyed our European retailers and their feedback validated that the demand for energy-efficient and affordable products will continue into 2024. As the top-selling major home appliance brand in Europe, we aim to provide advanced technology combining the latest innovations, quality, and harmonious designs. Our goal is to empower consumers to live consciously and sustainably while getting the most value for their investment. We will keep our contributions to make sustainability the topmost priority in our industry, and we will work together with our stakeholders to create a positive domino effect.”

Bringing the Positive Domino Effect to Life

To bring the ethos of the positive domino effect to life, Beko has created an interactive experience set to launch at IFA 2023. Designed to inform consumers of the potential of the positive domino effect, the experience, named DOMINO: The Little One, is a free to play video game that helps consumers understand the impact of their choices. Set in a fantasy world devastated by climate change, players can experience the impact of positive, incremental actions necessary to survive within the game. The game will be available on Steam, App Store, and Google Play this winter.