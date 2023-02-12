DOHA, QATAR – In celebration of National Sport Day that takes place on February 14 this year, beIN SPORTS will leave viewers spoilt for choice when it comes to watching the world’s best athletes competing at the peak of their powers. From the long-awaited return of the UEFA Champions League to a pair of star-studded NBA games and elite-level men’s and women’s tennis at home and abroad, audiences can enjoy a packed day of professional sports alongside their own participation in sports activities throughout the day.

UEFA Champions League: PSG v Bayern Munich

In arguably his biggest match since lifting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December, Lionel Messi will line-up for PSG intent on helping his teammates such as Neymar and Achraf Hakimi take a step closer towards the club’s maiden – and much-anticipated – Champions League title. Bayern however will be no walk in the Parc des Princes, arriving in the French capital with a European pedigree few other clubs can boast. The six-time European Cup winners are rapid in possession and rabid without, so a fast-paced advert for the beautiful game is near certain. It’s not a match anybody will want to miss.

You can watch the live studio coverage before the PSG versus Bayern match kicks-off at 22:00 MECCA in Arabic on beIN SPORTS Premium 1 and beIN 4K, and in English on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1, leading right up to the opening whistle at 23:00 MECCA.

UEFA Champions League: AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur

Neither Spurs nor the Rossoneri have found much momentum this season, with both struggling at times domestically. Yet history shows that form can all go out the window when the Champions League music plays. With Tottenham manager Antonio Conte returning to the city where he led Inter to the Scudetto in 2021, a hostile atmosphere surely awaits, and last year’s league champions Milan will be desperate to kick-start a season that is at risk of fading to nothing. Yet with Harry Kane fit and firing and the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur returning to Italy with a point to prove, a mouth-watering clash awaits.

You can watch Milan versus Spurs with Arabic commentary on beIN SPORTS Premium 2 and with English commentary on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2 at 23:00 MECCA.

EFL Championship: Burnley v Watford

High-flying Burnley look certain to return to the English Premier League just 12 months after relegation to the Championship. Vincent Kompany’s men sit top of the league after losing just twice in the opening 28 games. They host Watford at Turf Moor looking to extend their lead at the top, while Slaven Bilic’s Hornets – also relegated to the second tier of the English game last season – are themselves looking to secure a place in the playoff positions. Ismaila Sarr will, as ever, be the Watford star to keep an eye on; if anyone can hurt Kompany’s title challengers, it is the Senegal attacker. Yet Jack Cork and Co will have other ideas.

You can watch Burnley versus Watford with Arabic commentary on beIN SPORTS Premium 3 and with English commentary on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 3 at 23:00 MECCA.

NBA: Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat

Set for the Miami-Dade Arena, the Heat and Nuggets should produce an exciting NBA matchup given both teams have eye-catching performers that bring energy and excitement to the basketball court, such as the Heat’s free-throw king Jimmy Butler and Denver’s Serbian centre Nikola Jokic. With the Nuggets sitting top of the Western Conference, they will no doubt enter the game confident, but you can never rule out the effect of a vocal Floridian crowd.

You can watch the Nuggets versus Heat with Arabic commentary on beIN SPORTS Premium 3 and with English commentary on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2 at 03:30 MECCA.

NBA: Milwaukee Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

The two games played earlier this season between the Timberwolves and Mavericks saw them share the spoils as they each captured a win. With the two franchises battling for a playoff spot, the third game is destined to be a thriller with Mavs’ superstar Luka Donicic enjoying a standout season that has him averaging 30+ points per game. On the other hand, Timberwolves’ shooting guard Anthony Edwards is doing what it takes to keep his team in the playoff positions and will be expected to continue in that vain. Who will have the final laugh between these two this season? Only one way to find out…

You can watch the Timberwolves versus Mavericks with Arabic commentary on beIN SPORTS 7 at 04:30 MECCA.

WTA 500 Qatar TotalEnergies Open

The second day of Qatar’s WTA 500 event is sure to be busy with a packed line-up that includes, among others, six of the world’s top 10 players. Poland’s World No.1 Iga Swiatek won in Doha last year, marking the start of her incredible undefeated streak, while American duo Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff – World No4 and No6 respectively – return to the scene where they won doubles last year, each looking to add a singles title to their list of career achievements.

You can watch the WTA 500 Qatar TotalEnergies Open with Arabic studio coverage on beIN SPORTS 5 starting from 13:30 MECCA and coverage with English commentary on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 3 from 14:00 MECCA.

ATP 500 ABN Amro Open

The 50th anniversary of Rotterdam’s ATP 500 event has attracted an impressive field at a busy time of year, with last month’s Australian Open finalist and World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas joining World No.5 Andrey Rublev and last year’s champion Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada. Andy Murray was forced to withdraw after his exertions in Melbourne, so Tallon Griekspoor, the Netherlands’ second-ranked player, has been handed a wildcard and will be keen to go deep during this most special of occasions for the historic tournament.

You can watch the ABN Amro Open with English commentary on beIN SPORTS 6 from 13:30 MECCA.

