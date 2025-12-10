DOHA: beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), the global sports, entertainment and media group, announced that its flagship sports channels, beIN SPORTS, will once again exclusively broadcast the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025™ in 39 markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Türkiye, Asia-Pacific and North America, and non-exclusively in France.

The annual global club competition returns to Qatar on 10, 13 and 17 December 2025, bringing together the champions of all six confederations for a chance to compete on the world stage and be crowned the world’s best club side.

On 10 December, Mexico’s Cruz Azul, winners of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, will take on Brazilian side CR Flamengo, champions of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, in the FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2025TM. The winning team will advance to the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2025TM on 13 December to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC.

The winner of that match will progress to the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final Qatar 2025TM on 17 December, where last season’s UEFA Champions League winners, Paris Saint-Germain, await in the battle to claim the ultimate annual club prize.

This year’s edition will see all three matches including the much-anticipated final match, hosted at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. All matches kick off at 20:00 MECCA time (17:00 GMT).

The competition format was revamped last year, when Real Madrid emerged victorious after defeating Pachuca 3-0 at Qatar’s iconic Lusail Stadium.

The deal covers the following 40 countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Türkiye, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, France, United States of America and Canada.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

