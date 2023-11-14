Europe and Africa’s elite women’s competitions are featured on beIN SPORTS this month as part of the broadcaster’s beINSPIRED initiative that aims to elevate the profile of women’s sports

DOHA, QATAR – beIN SPORTS is bringing some of the world’s best female footballers to MENA screens this month as the region’s leading sports broadcaster once again demonstrates its commitment to women’s sports by broadcasting the group stages of Europe’s UEFA Women’s Champions League (UEFA WCL) and Africa’s CAF Women’s Champions League (CAF WCL).

The UEFA WCL returns today (14 November), with 16 teams battling it out to be crowned Europe’s best. Replicating the format of the men’s tournament, the women’s showpiece is set to culminate on 26 May 2024 in Bilbao. Barcelona, the reigning champions and home to last week’s Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati, get their quest for a third title underway at home to Benfica on Wednesday at 23:00 MECCA, while eight-time champions Lyon simultaneously travel to Slavia Praha. beIN will broadcast every match live with Arabic commentary on beIN SPORTS 1 and beIN SPORTS 2, and with English commentary on beIN SPORTS 1 ENGLISH and beIN SPORTS 2 ENGLISH.

Other exciting ties from the first round of Europe’s premier women’s tournament include Bayern Munich hosting Roma on Wednesday night, as well as – 24 hours later – Paris travelling to Ajax and Real Madrid welcoming Chelsea. All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on beIN.

Further evidence of the broadcaster’s dedication to elevating the profile of women’s sports globally through its beINSPIRED initiative, the network is airing every match of the ongoing CAF WCL in Arabic on its free-to-air beIN SPORTS channel and beIN SPORTS 6, as well as select matches with English commentary on beIN SPORTS 2 ENGLISH. The African tournament kicked off on 5 November and features eight teams, including last year’s champions ASFAR Club of Morocco and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, winners of the inaugural tournament in 2021.

Organised as a two-week standalone event in Cote d’Ivoire, the first round of matches saw Ampem Darkoa of Ghana – making their tournament debut – deliver a huge shock by defeating ASFAR 2-1. With ASFAR home to as many as seven of the Morocco national team squad that shone so brightly on beIN at the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, the 10-time domestic champions have since got their quest for historic consecutive titles back on track with defeats of Huracanes of Equatorial Guinea and AS Mande of Mali.

With ASFAR’s place in Wednesday’s semi-final now secure, the Moroccans can prepare for what promises to be a must-watch match-up with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, while the other semi-final pits Ampem Darkoa against Sporting Casablanca to determine who will contest the final on 18 November at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium. Don’t miss out on any of the action by subscribing to beIN here: www.bein.com/en/subscribe/.

