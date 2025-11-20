beIN SPORTS to broadcast live up to nine regular-season NBA games a week in Arabic, English, and French, as well as the main events of the NBA season, including the Playoffs, Conference Finals, and the NBA Finals

Doha, Qatar : beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, entertainment, and media group, has announced the renewal of its broadcast partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to air NBA games across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The renewal builds on beIN and the NBA’s long-standing 17-year collaboration. beIN has held the rights to the NBA in MENA since 2008. The renewed agreement includes regular-season games, NBA Playoffs, Conference Finals and the NBA Finals, ensuring that fans across MENA will continue to enjoy extensive multilingual NBA coverage in Arabic, English and French across beIN’s flagship sports channels, beIN SPORTS, and its premium OTT platform, TOD.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “Our broadcast partnership with the NBA is one of the longest and most valued in our portfolio, and we are proud to continue bringing the best of basketball to audiences across the MENA region. This renewal reinforces our position as the global home of sports and reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class, multilingual, and multi-platform coverage to viewers.”

“We’re proud to extend our broadcast partnership with beIN MENA to bring the excitement of the NBA to fans across the Middle East and North Africa.” said NBA Senior Vice President and Head of International Content Partnerships Matt Brabants. “Through live games, highlights, and original content available in Arabic, English, and French, fans will continue to enjoy unprecedented access to the league’s most thrilling moments.”

Fans can already catch the action live on beIN SPORTS with today’s matchups featuring the New York Knicks vs. the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. This Saturday, viewers can enjoy the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks vs. the Orlando Magic live on beIN SPORTS.

beIN recently announced the extension of its NBA broadcasting rights in France, which it has held since 2012. With this extension, beIN remains an official NBA broadcaster in 23 countries.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across five continents, 40 countries and in nine different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye. For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2025-26 season featured a record 135 international players from a record-tying 43 countries. The NBA’s digital assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.5 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA’s global social impact platform celebrating its 20th year, drives change on issues facing fans and communities in the areas of health and wellness, civic engagement, social justice and inclusion, and sustainability.