Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Behavioral Science Group (BSG) in partnership with the Center for Behavioral Institutional Design (C-BID) at New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will launch a new executive program in Behavioral Science for Government Leaders. The program, which will take place in February 2026, is designed to deepen behavioral science expertise across the UAE public sector.

Developed for established government leaders, the intensive four-day programme combines academic rigor with practical application and features leading international academic and policy experts. Drawing on global evidence and regional case studies, the program will train participants to apply behavioral science in their own policy and service contexts, covering core theory, measurement and evaluation, and emerging frontiers such as artificial intelligence and the role of cultural nuance in human-centric interventions. Participants will graduate with a certification from NYUAD.

The program’s launch represents the first phase of a broader strategic partnership between BSG and C-BID at NYUAD, focused on building behavioral science capacity and embedding it across policy and practice. Complementing the executive program, the partnership will deliver a curated Behavioral Science Horizons lecture series, featuring leading local and international experts who will share cutting-edge research and global perspectives in behavioral science and its implications for government policy.

“This program is part of the UAE’s long-term investment in embedding behavioral science to support policymaking,” said Rasha Attar, Director of BSG. “We aim to equip a generation of leaders in the public sector with the tools to design policy grounded in evidence and human behavior. This is about building a foundation for sustainable societal impact for decades to come.”

Professor Nikos Nikiforakis, Director of C-BID, echoed the importance of the initiative, “We are delighted to see our partnership with BSG continue to grow. BSG brings deep experience in applying behavioral science to public policy, while C-BID at NYUAD is recognised as a leading international center for behavioral science research and education. Together, we are committed to supporting current and future government leaders across the UAE with high-quality, practical training in how behavioral science can strengthen policymaking.”

About the Behavioral Science Group (BSG)

The Behavioral Science Group (BSG) is the UAE Government’s central behavioral science unit, based within the Office of Development Affairs (ODA). Dedicated to positive societal change, BSG partners with government and institutions to design, test and scale solutions that improve policies and services across sectors including health, education, sustainability and cultural values. Shaped by the context it serves, BSG is embedded in policymaking for one of the world’s most diverse societies, driven by a culture of experimentation and collaboration. Combining real world insights with local and global expertise, BSG is helping to advance national ambitions while contributing to lasting impact and evolving global practice.

About the Center for Behavioral Institutional Design (C-BID)

Established in 2020 at NYUAD, the Center for Behavioral Institutional Design (www.cbid.org) is a globally recognized knowledge hub for research in behavioral science and public policy. C-BID’s mission is to engage in cutting-edge scientific research to advance our understanding of human behavior, and to lead in the design of evidence-based policies, markets, and institutions.

The executive program is organized with the support of NYUAD’s Office of Executive Education, contributing to the UAE’s human capital goals and fostering resilient leadership across industries, equipping professionals to adapt, lead, and excel in dynamic work environments.