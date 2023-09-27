The third edition of the Beautyworld Middle East Awards received 540 entries from across the region across 16 categories setting the stage for a grand celebration of the beauty industry's finest achievements.

The Beautyworld Middle East Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in the beauty industry, from exceptional products, people and innovations to sustainability, marketing, and more.

Dubai, UAE: Celebrating the very best of the beauty industry, from innovative products and cutting-edge technologies to exceptional brands and talented individuals, the nominee shortlist for the Beautyworld Middle East Awards 2023 showcases the industry's top performers. Ahead of the winners announcement to be made at annual gala on October 31st, hosted in opulent style at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, the awards will cap the second day of the region's largest international trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance and wellbeing - Beautyworld Middle East, held from October 30th - November 1st at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The awards programme is designed to recognize and honour the hard work, creativity, and dedication of beauty professionals and brands that have made a significant impact in the region. Featuring 16 categories including the prestigious Hair Product of the Year, the eco-conscious Conscious Brand of the Year, and the captivating Niche Fragrance of the Year, an expert panel of judges have assessed entries to curate the star-studded shortlist now revealed.

Local brilliance shines brightly as ‘The Homegrown Brand of the Year’ acknowledges the remarkable efforts of homegrown brands conceived and launched in the Middle East. This year, entries from Magically Holistic, creating ethical and transformative skincare products from the purest ingredients, and GLIST, the first East Asian premium brand made exclusively for the Gulf region, will compete against other finalists in the category that recognises and supports regional industry players and entrepreneurs. These brands embody the essence of regional entrepreneurship and innovation.

A hotly contested ‘Influencer of the Year’ category sees millions of followers, views and true expertise shared online with the shortlisted content creators crossing borders with unique takes on their own beauty and wellness favourites - these include Arod The Barber, Mohammed Abu Hajar, Erim Kaur, Mona Tajarbi and Olha Rodyk.

With two finalists in the ‘Perfumer of the Year’ category, Italian fragrance house Moellhausen sees shortlisted perfumers Dominique Moellhausen and Michelle Moellhausen recognised alongside Belen Garcia (Eurofragance), Faizal Changampally (V Perfumes) and Laura Vera (Chemarome). Their olfactory artistry is set to leave an indelible mark.

KAYALI Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 by Huda Beauty is not just a finalist in the 'Popular Fragrance of the Year' category but also a contender for 'Media Campaign of the Year.' Its notes of creamy pistachio gelato make an irresistible impression, and the brand's media campaign has set a new standard for excellence.

In synergy with the Clean + Conscious segment at Beautyworld Middle East, the ‘Conscious Brand of the Year’ category follows suit at the awards. The shortlist includes sustainability champions Aceology, Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics, L’Atelier Green Paris, Sknfed and The Camel Soap Factory. These brands proudly showcase their eco-friendly credentials, epitomizing the industry's shift towards conscious beauty practices.

Flyn Roberts, Portfolio Director at event organisers Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “It’s so important to acknowledge the achievements and innovations within the booming Middle Eastern beauty industry. The Beautyworld Middle East Awards are a way to showcase the work being done by established brands like L'Oréal, ghd and Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics but also recognise the emerging players and entrepreneurs”

Celebrating innovation and fresh faces, the 'Newcomer Brand of the Year' category shines a spotlight on new brands that have stormed the Middle East market in the last two years. Among the contenders are Australian indie beauty brand Aceology, cult molecular hair repair brand K18, and Middle East based clean beauty brand Skin Story.

“The awards are our way to thank the entrants for all that they do in pushing their categories forward as an industry together” added Roberts.

Other prestigious award categories include Innovative Packaging of the Year, Luxury Packaging of the Year, Niche Fragrance of the Year, Hair Product of the Year, Beauty Product of the Year, Popular Retailer of the Year, Independent Retailer of the Year and Technology Innovation of the Year.

The Beautyworld Middle East Awards ceremony will take place 31 October at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai with an evening of excellence, innovation, and glamour. The full list of award finalists and tickets for the gala dinner are available at: https://beautyworld-middle-east.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en/events/awards.html

About Beautyworld Middle East

Beautyworld Middle East, taking place from 30 October to 1 November 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre, is the largest trade fair for beauty, hair, fragrance, and well-being in the region. As one of the most influential and visited beauty trade shows in the world, the event provides the premier platform for over 52,000 industry professionals from across 139 countries to connect, source and find inspiration.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Messe Frankfurt

The Messe Frankfurt Group is one of the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organisers with their own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,160 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 28 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in the financial year 2022 were around €454 million. We serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt’s key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com/sustainability

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Further information: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East

Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2022/23 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 3,939 exhibitors from 66 countries and attracted 151,990 visitors from 116 countries.

For more information, please visit our website.