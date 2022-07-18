Roll-out planned in other BFL Group country markets in the Middle East and Europe

Unique, individualised interaction opportunities with customers through innovative beaconsmind technology

ZURICH /PRNewswire/ -- beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589) (Ticker: MLBMD), a leading SaaS provider in the field of Location-Based Marketing (LBM) & Analytics, has contracted BFL Group as a new client. The company, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is one of the world's leading off-prize retailers in the fashion, gaming and household goods sectors. Under the umbrella of the BFL Group are brands such as "Brands For Less", "Toys For Less", "Homes For Less" and "Mumuso". In addition, BFL Group is the exclusive premium partner of Tchibo in the MENA region. The location-based marketing and analytics solution from beaconsmind will initially be used in several stores in the United Arab Emirates. In the near future, the use of beaconsmind's solutions will be extended to BFL Group's brick-and-mortar shops in the company's other country markets. In total, the BFL Group and its brands have around 80 stores in the UAE, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Malta.

The cooperation with the BFL Group came about through beaconsmind's partnership with the Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, a member of the ruling family of Dubai. beaconsmind gains direct access to companies and business contacts of the royal family through this partnership and can thus further promote its growth in the region.

beaconsmind supports BFL Group in linking its offers in brick-and-mortar retail with those in online retail. With the beaconsmind solution, BFL Group can increase cross-selling and offer customers tailored offers via new interaction and communication channels. The personalisation of the offers strengthens customer loyalty and improves the customer experience. Companies can also react to customer wishes, anticipate market trends and respond to them with appropriate offers.

Ayman Beydoun, Chief Operating Officer of BFL Group: "Technologies have always shaped the retail sector and at BFL Group we are open to new technologies to serve our business and customers alike. With beaconsmind's solution, we are committed to opening a new marketing channel within our omnichannel mix, to better reach our app users and improve their shopping experience. We believe in a customer`s first strategy and with a local, targeted customer approach we are able to offer even more benefits and shopping excitement to our customers in our stores based on their preferences."

Max Weiland, Chief Executive Officer of beaconsmind: "Only a few weeks after we strengthened our sales team in Middle East and India among others, we can already report a significant new client success. The BFL Group is already one of the world's leading off-prize retailers and continues to expand. We are very pleased to be able to accompany them and provide dynamic growth impulses with our solutions."

-Ends-

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind AG is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. By fitting stores with Bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each. The shares of the company (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with XETRA trading and on Euronext in Paris.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com