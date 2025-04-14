Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Saudi entity of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, successfully hosted the BD Healthcare Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the theme “Embracing a Value Driven Future with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.” The summit brought together regional and international healthcare experts to explore the future of healthcare in the Kingdom, focusing on data and trends in digital transformation, value-based healthcare, patient safety, and the efficiency of workflows and healthcare workforce well-being.

Held at the Crowne Plaza in Riyadh, the event commenced with opening remarks from Omar Malabarey, Country General Manager, BD Saudi Arabia, who welcomed attendees and set the stage for discussions, and thought-provoking conversations on the evolving healthcare landscape, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of enhancing healthcare efficiency, sustainability, and digitalization.

Key speakers included Dr. Justus Wolff, Technical University of Munich, School of Life Sciences who highlighted the economic impact of AI in healthcare. Dr. Abdulelah Al Hawsawi, Founding (Former) Director General of the Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC), and Patient Safety Expert discussed the Global Landscape of Medical Device Safety and Its Impact on Patient Safety in Saudi Arabia. Dr. Mohammed Al Ghamdi, President of the Saudi Nurses Association explored Saudi Arabia’s position as a global destination in the professional nursing journey.

The summit also tackled the increasing role of AI, digital transformation, and automation in healthcare. Dr. Abdulgader Almoeen, Senior Advisor at the Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP) provided an in-depth analysis of Healthcare Transformation & Vision 2030: AI, Digitalization & Automation, while Dr. Haitham Badr, Director of Quality at the Security Forces Hospital (SFH), Riyadh discussed how leveraging analytics can improve quality healthcare and patient safety.

A dedicated session on workforce empowerment featured Ms. Mawahib Samater, Executive Director of Nursing Administration, Armed Forces Medical Services, Ministry of Defense, who emphasized the importance of Investing in Our Most Valuable Assets: Empowering Nursing Excellence.

The summit concluded with Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager, Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) at BD, presenting BD Signature Programmes, which are designed to promote sustainable, high-quality healthcare while safeguarding patient and healthcare worker safety. He said, “the BD Healthcare Summit in Riyadh served as a powerful platform for knowledge exchange, fostering discussions that will help shape the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia. By focusing on AI, automation, and workforce resilience, we are aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to drive transformation and sustainability in healthcare.”

With a strong focus on collaboration, innovation, and strategic partnerships, BD continues to support healthcare providers and policymakers in enhancing patient outcomes, improving operational efficiencies, and advancing medical technologies in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

This is intended for Healthcare Professionals only.

