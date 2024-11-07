Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Dubai branch of BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) (NYSE: BDX), one of the leading global medical technology companies, today announced a strategic partnership with international nonprofit organization, Infusion Nurses Society (INS) to advance infusion care practices across hospitals in the MENAT region. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment from both organizations to enhance patient safety and healthcare quality through the implementation of standardized infusion therapy practices.

In developed countries, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), concerns 5 –15% of hospitalized patients and can affect 9 – 37% of those admitted to intensive care units (ICUs)[1]. According to World Health Organization around 1 in 10 patients worldwide experiencing harm in healthcare[2], this partnership between BD and INS aims to reduce these risks by establishing rigorous standards of practice and delivering targeted training programs for healthcare professionals.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the INS in our shared efforts to enhance infusion care practices across our region,” said Maher Elhassan, Vice President and General Manager of BD Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. “This partnership aligns with BD’s dedication to patient safety and quality care by equipping healthcare providers with best-in-class standards and innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare-associated risks. We will strive together to create a sustainable and resilient healthcare ecosystem in the MENAT region, fostering a culture of safety, efficiency, and excellence.”

The collaboration will involve a comprehensive program that includes Vascular Access Management (VAM) assessments, tailored training, and educational initiatives for healthcare professionals. The goal is to create Centres of Excellence in hospitals across the MENAT region, setting a high standard for infusion therapy and ensuring consistent, high-quality care.

“For over five decades, INS has continued its commitment to bringing innovative resources and learning opportunities to the wide range of health care professionals involved in the specialty practice of infusion therapy, said Chris Hunt, Chief Executive Officer of the Infusion Nurses Society. “Partnering with BD offers an excellent opportunity to advance our shared goal of enhancing infusion care standards in the MENAT region. Together, we will empower healthcare professionals with the expertise and resources needed to deliver safe, effective, and patient-centred care.”

The initiative will provide hospitals with a comprehensive assessment of their current practices, followed by a detailed plan of action to align with the INS Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice and ethics. Additionally, the program will include clinical simulations and competency validations, ensuring that healthcare professionals are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills.

About BD:

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

About INS:

The Infusion Nurses Society (INS) is an international nonprofit organization representing infusion nurses and other clinicians engaged in the specialty practice of infusion therapy. Established in 1973, INS is committed to providing innovative resources and learning opportunities for health care professionals involved in this field. As the recognized global authority in infusion therapy, INS is dedicated to advancing the delivery of high-quality infusion therapy to patients by promoting rigorous Standards of Practice, upholding professional ethics, and fostering research and education within the infusion nursing community. Through conferences, online learning, scientific publications, scholarships, and a variety of educational solutions, INS equips clinicians to navigate the rapid technological advancements and significant shifts in health care delivery.

