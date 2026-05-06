Participants gained insight into the Jeel Tamooh journey through dedicated sessions covering skill-building workshops, hands-on learning opportunities, and the program's distinctive approach to personalized mentorship and network expansion

Riyadh – Boston Consulting Group (BCG) celebrated the launch of the 8th edition of Jeel Tamooh, its flagship program designed to cultivate future leaders and equip them with the skills, mindset, and networks necessary to drive meaningful impact across Saudi Arabia's evolving economy. This year's edition, themed “Where Your Ambition Shapes” brought together aspiring leaders for an inspiring launch event. Attendees were welcomed by Nicola Di Menno, Principal at BCG Riyadh, followed by a video message from Christoph Schweizer, President & CEO of BCG, and remarks from Philippe Cornette de Saint Cyr, Managing Director and Senior Partner and Head of BCG Riyadh.

Since its inception in 2019, Jeel Tamooh has served as a transformative springboard for ambitious young professionals, empowering over 850 students and building a growing network of accomplished alumni who have gone on to join BCG and other leading organizations across the Kingdom. The program has established itself as a cornerstone of talent development, offering participants access to hands-on experience across multiple sectors, personalized mentorship from experienced BCG consultants, and a professional community that extends well beyond the formal program experience.

The 8th edition welcomed over 150 participants, reflecting a balanced cohort with 50/50 male and female representation that underscores BCG's commitment to fostering diverse and inclusive leadership pipelines. This year's program introduced enhanced sessions designed to move participants through a thoughtful journey, from understanding the rapidly shifting global landscape to converting ambition into concrete, actionable plans for their careers.



"At BCG, we believe that investing in exceptional talent today is the most powerful way to shape tomorrow's possibilities," said Omar Hunaidi, Partner at BCG Middle East. "Over the years, Jeel Tamooh has demonstrated that when you combine skill development with mentorship and community, you create leaders who can drive change and create meaningful impact. Watching our alumni take on influential roles across the Kingdom's most dynamic sectors highlights the caliber of young talent we have the privilege of working with, and it strengthens our commitment to supporting the nation's ambitious vision for the future."

Building Tomorrow's Leaders Through Mentorship, Skills, and Community

The full-day launch event brought together senior BCG Middle East leaders, distinguished guest speakers, and accomplished Jeel Tamooh alumni to guide participants through an immersive experience of reflection, learning, and forward planning.

Mariam Ahmed, Project Leader, presented "Signals of the Future," a session exploring megatrends such as AI, automation, and geopolitical volatility, emphasizing the importance of dynamic capabilities including curiosity, adaptability, and learning agility in an increasingly uncertain world.

The afternoon featured an interactive workshop, "Turning Ambition into Action," where BCG consultants and alumni facilitated structured exercises helping students translate high-level aspirations into concrete roadmaps with clear objectives, initiatives, and accountability measures. Alumni shared candid reflections on their post-program transitions, offering practical guidance on early career decisions and the habits that drive sustained professional growth. Former Noura AlSwailem, Consultant at BCG Middle East, delivered “From Once in Your Place” and participants then engaged in a reflection exercise before Nicola Di Menno returned for “Unlocking Potential”.

"The transformation underway in Saudi Arabia demands a new generation of leaders who can navigate complexity, embrace uncertainty, and turn bold ideas into tangible outcomes," said Philippe Cornette de Saint Cyr, Managing Director and Senior Partner and Head of BCG Riyadh. "Programs like Jeel Tamooh play a vital role in this journey by bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world application. What distinguishes this initiative is its focus on the whole person, developing not only professional competencies but also the resilience, adaptability, and sense of purpose that will define successful leadership in the decades ahead. The young professionals emerging from this program are precisely the kind of talent our nation needs to realize the full promise of Vision 2030."

The program's design reflects a deep alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which calls for leaders equipped with both technical expertise and the ability to drive innovation, foster inclusivity, and contribute to the Kingdom's continued transformation into a knowledge-based economy. Offering exposure to real-world challenges across critical sectors and connecting participants with mentors who have navigated complex career paths, Jeel Tamooh prepares young professionals to become active contributors to the nation's ambitious development agenda.

The launch event concluded with a powerful message that individuals define their own potential, and that unlocking it is an ongoing journey rather than an endpoint. Participants left with three core commitments: embracing personal agency and continuous learning, staying informed in a rapidly shifting world, and setting and acting on clear goals with accountability and ownership.

To learn more about the Jeel Tamooh program, explore alumni success stories, and discover how to become part of this transformative community, visit https://www.bcg.com/middle-east/jeel-tamooh-program-unlocking-human-potential-in-saudi-arabia

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