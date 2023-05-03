BCG Qatar reaches over 70 employees at its Doha office

Doha: Boston Consulting Group (BCG), is expanding its presence in Qatar, with the aim to reach more than 100 Doha-based expert resources by 2025 to drive Qatar’s 2030 Strategy. After years of significant activity in the country, BCG officially opened its local office in Doha in 2017, following a surge in economic growth to invest time and resources into the expanding markets. Today, BCG team members contribute significantly to diversification strategies to strengthen the national economy and create jobs for Qataris. BCG’s new office, home to over 70 employees, is in Doha’s Pearl Island, a fascinating man-made island that sits on four million sqm of reclaimed land.

BCG has fostered strong client relationships across the country and has a proven track record in delivering tangible impact for leading public and private organizations. The State of Qatar, with a GDP of 180 billion in 2021[1], is driven by Oil & Gas with plans to increase diversification to new sectors. Set to contribute to Qatar’s transformation vision, BCG intends to emphasize the transfer of expert knowledge and become the country's premier consulting firm.

Juan Vazquez, Head of Energy Sector who has been based in Doha since 2018, said: “We have huge ambitions to redefine key markets and industries, and create impact for our clients by attracting the best worldwide experts, investing in local resources and applying digital technologies to Qatar. With the localizing expertise and knowledge, we aim to support the deployment of sustainable initiatives in Qatar and develop new capabilities that ultimately ensure long-term sustainability and value for clients.”

BCG's new and improved presence in Doha demonstrates the firm's commitment to Qatar while also connecting a well-established BCG network in the region. Qatar’s national vision aims to transform the state into an advanced nation by 2030 through four key pillars of human, social, economic and environmental development. Supported by six managing directors and partners, BCG’s revamped presence in Doha demonstrates the firm’s commitment to Qatar by offering access to global expertise and insight. This in turn, will support Qatar in accessing the resources that contribute towards the 2030 Vision.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.