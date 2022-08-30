Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Over the past 5 years, BB Social Dining has expanded from its stellar location in fashionable DIFC to the trendy food halls of TimeOut Market and Depachika at Nakheel Mall. True to its core values of community, the home-grown concept is humbled to announce its opening in the capital city by the end of 2022.



BB Social Dining



The venue is set to open its doors in the heart of Al Maryah Island, within the luxurious Rosewood Hotel. Its design will stay true to the DIFC mothership, inspired by contemporary European culture, whilst the award-winning modern Eastern cuisine by Chef and Co-founder Alexander Stumpf will introduce its now cult Bites, Baos, Bowls and BBQ signature dishes to Abu Dhabi patrons.



Sophistication, style, comfort and refinement, yes, but without losing sight of the values BB Social Dining stands for: affordable luxury. BB Social Dining was built to welcome all the communities of the UAE, with an offering that supports other local businesses and sustainability.



"We have established ourselves in the region and are grateful to say we have felt welcomed from day one. We opened BB Social Dining as a home-grown brand in the over-competitive F&B market of Dubai and we knew that if we did not design and create a concept for the community, we would run the business to the ground."



After 5 strong years and a few challenges, we are honored that we can expand to the capital city of Abu Dhabi and express further our desire to institute local homegrown brands for the people and ensure that the UAE is further recognized on the global stage for its sustainable and local approach.



"Nothing makes us more proud than the possibility of grabbing a local tomato and cucumber from our bio-farms and develop our menus when before this would have never existed. From farm to table is just the beginning for all to come to the UAE, as the simplicity of sustainability is not only a belief it is a constant for a better tomorrow," explains Spero Panagakis, Co-founder of BB Social Dining.

