Dubai, UAE: Bayut, the UAE’s leading property platform, has announced that its Bayut Academy training programme has been officially certified by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and endorsed by the Dubai Land Department (DLD). This certification reaffirms Bayut Academy’s reputation as a market leader in real estate education and reinforces its commitment to delivering industry-leading training sessions that meet the highest sectorial standards of professional development.

Bayut Academy has recently taken a significant step forward by formalising its collaboration with DLD during a special event that featured Dr. Mahmoud Al Burai, Senior Director of Real Estate Policies and Innovation at DLD. Dr. Mahmoud led an insightful training session where attendees were able to ask questions, deepening their understanding of compliance standards. In recognition of DLD’s invaluable support, Bayut presented a special trophy to the department as a token of appreciation for their partnership.

Commenting on this milestone, Haider Khan, CEO of Bayut and Dubizzle Group MENA, said: “We are honoured to receive this recognition from the Dubai Land Department. Coupled with our KHDA accreditation, this underscores Bayut Academy’s role as a trusted education partner for real estate professionals in the UAE. Our mission is to empower agents with the knowledge and skills they need to excel, and through Bayut Academy. By doing so, we help connect property seekers with the best brokers in the industry, fostering trust and elevating standards across the market.”

In this regard, Dr. Mahmoud Al Burai, Senior Director of Real Estate Policies and Innovation at DLD, said: "Dubai Land Department's support for Bayut Academy aligns with our ongoing commitment to promoting innovation and professional development in the real estate sector. We believe that providing real estate brokers specialised education and continuous training is essential for ensuring compliance with the highest professional and regulatory standards. Our partnership with Bayut and its academy reflects our shared vision of raising the level of real estate performance in Dubai, preparing a new generation of professionals capable of keeping pace with the rapid changes in the market, and building trust among all stakeholders in the real estate equation."

This achievement highlights Bayut Academy’s dedication to promoting excellence, professionalism and compliance among real estate agents. As Bayut continues to innovate through education and collaboration, it remains at the forefront of transforming the real estate industry in the UAE.

For more information on Bayut Academy and its training courses, visit Bayut Academy.

About Bayut:

Bayut is the uncontested market-leader when it comes to real estate portals in the UAE. With 4000+ real estate agencies choosing Bayut as their advertising partner, with over 400 Million page views per year. +87.2 Million visits, Bayut has successfully established itself as the number one platform people trust when it comes to property search.

A technology driven platform, Bayut is known to keep innovation at its core with updated, detailed transactional and advertised insights, extensive area and building guides, and revolutionary new products and features, allowing end-users to make the most well-researched decisions when searching for properties in the UAE.

Since Bayut was established in 2008, the company has seen accelerated growth, by focusing on increasing not only the number of real estate partners it works with, but also obtaining substantial traffic growth to claim the status of market leaders in the competitive real estate portal landscape in the UAE, with an extensive portfolio across all seven emirates.

Haider Ali Khan joined Bayut in 2014 as the CEO and the company has continued to showcase very high growth over the past years including closing multiple rounds of funding from top Venture Capital firms such as Naspers, KCK, Exor, and other notable names.

Bayut is a part of the Dubizzle Group, formerly known as Emerging Markets Property Group (EMPG), which also operates the largest property classified sites in. In April 2020, the group merged with the Netherlands-based OLX group in certain key markets, and was valued at $1 Billion, giving it the coveted unicorn status. The group now also owns and operates dubizzle in the UAE, Our bespoke classifieds portals are among the strongest brands in our markets, primarily encompassing the Greater MENA and South Asia regions. Our flagship ventures include dubizzle and Bayut in the UAE and the Greater MENA Region, as well as Zameen and OLX in Pakistan.