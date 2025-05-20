UAE, Dubai: Bayer underscored its unwavering commitment to advancing Allergic rhinitis management in the region by announcing significant partnerships with leading medical societies – the Emirates ENT Society and the Emirates Pharmacists Society. This collaborative initiative was highlighted at a regional allergy awareness media roundtable held in Dubai, coinciding with the upcoming launch of ClariSpray.

Allergic rhinitis affects a significant portion of our population in this region, impacting daily quality of life, productivity, and overall well-being (up to 45%). Recognizing this widespread issue, Bayer is dedicated to both providing effective solutions and raising awareness through education.

This innovative product, ClariSpray, embodies Bayer's unwavering dedication to scientific excellence and patient-centric solutions. We are confident that ClariSpray will be a valuable addition to the existing allergy treatment landscape, offering a much-needed tool for individuals seeking to breathe easier and return to their daily routines unburdened by congestion.

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Abdulla Al Hammadi, Vice President of the Emirates ENT Society, said, "Collaboration between the medical sector and specialized partners in healthcare is a fundamental pillar for advancing the healthcare sector. This prominent partnership with Bayer provides an unprecedented opportunity to leverage their services and solutions on one hand, and our medical expertise and clinical experience on the other. Together, we aim to enhance available allergy treatments and achieve the best medical outcomes for patients across the region."

Dr. Abdulla Al Kindi, Head of Emirates Pharmacists Society: "To better serve allergic rhinitis sufferers in our region, the Emirates Pharmacists Society recognizes these partnerships as essential. This collaborative synergy with esteemed medical societies will empower us to proactively address the specific needs of patients, leading to tangible improvements in their care and overall well-being."

Dr Mohammad Galal, Vice President, Head of Middle East & Pakistan at Bayer Consumer Health: "At Bayer Consumer Health, our focus is on empowering individuals to take control of their health. The launch of ClariSpray, coupled with these vital partnerships with leading medical societies across the GCC and Emirates, underscores our deep commitment to addressing the significant burden of allergic rhinitis in this region. By working hand-in-hand with healthcare professionals, we aim to elevate awareness, enhance access to innovative solutions, and ultimately improve the everyday lives of those affected by allergies."

The collaboration aims to deepen the understanding of regional allergy needs, facilitate the development of tailored solutions, improve patient access to quality care and information, and strengthen the expertise of healthcare professionals in managing allergic rhinitis.