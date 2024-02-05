Bayanat-DRIFTx partnership ushers in a new era of safe and sustainable mobility solutions

Bayanat to showcase autonomous taxis, drones, and robo-buses at DRIFTx in Abu Dhabi in April 2024

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Bayanat (ADX: BAYANAT), an ADX-listed public company and leading provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, today announced a ground-breaking partnership with DRIFTx, an international platform and event for smart, autonomous, and sustainable urban mobility across air, land, and sea. As the exclusive Anchor Partner, Bayanat will be at the forefront of driving innovation and promoting international collaboration at the inaugural edition of DRIFTx, advancing Abu Dhabi’s journey to becoming the global hub for smart and autonomous vehicle applications.

Supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), DRIFTx stands as the marquee platform for global thought leaders and innovators to explore and showcase the latest in smart, autonomous, and sustainable mobility, while also serving as a gateway for collaboration with key players within Abu Dhabi’s Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster. Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Bayanat, and Namir Hourani, Managing Director of GMOLx signed the partnership agreement, marking a significant step that will accelerate the growth of Abu Dhabi’s urban mobility ecosystem.

Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operating Officer of Bayanat, said: “Bayanat, steadfast in its mission to pioneer sustainable technological advancements, is proud to announce our strategic collaboration with SAVI, reinforcing the United Arab Emirates' position as a regional leader in autonomous vehicle technology. This partnership epitomizes our commitment to leveraging innovative and eco-friendly solutions to reshape society. We are particularly excited to be an Anchor Partner in SAVI's DRIFTx event, a landmark initiative that aligns with the UAE's vision of leading the charge in the evolution of autonomous mobility. This inaugural event is more than a technological showcase; it's a testament to the UAE's dedication to being at the forefront of transformative technology. At Bayanat, we are enthusiastic about advancing this journey alongside SAVI, as we collectively strive towards a future where innovation, sustainability, and groundbreaking technology redefine the possibilities of our world and region.”

Bayanat and DRIFTx will collaborate to bring together global pioneers and leaders from the smart and autonomous mobility space to Abu Dhabi. The multi-disciplinary platform will drive engaging discussions through its DRIFTx Talks stream, showcase the latest mobility solutions through its DRIFTx Showcase exhibition, and encourage collaboration among delegates through its DRIFTx Meetups networking sessions amongst multi-nationals, regulators, academia, and the global start-up community.

Namir Hourani, Managing Director of GMOLx, organizers of DRIFTx, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Bayanat as the exclusive Anchor Partner of DRIFTx. Their expertise in geospatial intelligence and autonomous technology will significantly enrich the event’s program and showcase. This partnership supports our collective vision to drive the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry cluster which aims to bring the brightest minds and groundbreaking innovations to Abu Dhabi, strengthening the city’s position as a dynamic hub for advanced urban mobility. Together with our partners, ADIO, SAVI, and Bayanat, DRIFTx is where the future of smart, autonomous, and sustainable urban mobility becomes reality."

Bayanat will display its breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, real-time computing, digital twins, and digital mapping at DRIFTx, which is vital for the safe operation of autonomous vehicles. The showcase will include Bayanat’s state-of-the-art autonomous taxis by TXAI, robo-mini buses, and drones by Mira Aerospace, demonstrating the practical applications of autonomous systems currently operational on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Anchored in Abu Dhabi, DRIFTx will serve as a dynamic global platform featuring live talks, meetups, future-forward exhibitions, and exciting entertainment. The event will drive discussions and debates on the evolving trends, challenges, and opportunities that can accelerate the future of smart and autonomous mobility solutions. DRIFTx will also showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations from across the world that are revolutionizing the sector.

About DRIFTx

DRIFTx is an international thought-leadership and exhibition platform dedicated to advancing the future of smart, autonomous, and sustainable mobility across air, land, and sea. Supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi’s Smart & Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, DRIFTx is a leading global event to showcase the latest in advanced urban mobility, driving discussions, collaboration, and innovation across the sector.

About Bayanat

Bayanat, an ADX-listed public company with a majority shareholding by G42, provides comprehensive world-class AI-powered geospatial solutions to a growing number of sectors such as Government Services, Environment, Energy & Resources, Smart Cities and Transportation. Its offering includes topographic, hydrographic and aeronautical products and charts, as well as spatial data surveying, analysis, management, modeling, visualization and cartography services. Bayanat’s solutions harness vast amounts of premium and unique data from a range of sources including Satellites, High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) and Earth Observation powered by AI to drive geospatial intelligence (gIQ).

