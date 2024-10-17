Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group has been recognized as the “UC Cloud Partner of the Year” by Avaya, an established provider of business communications software and systems. The prestigious award highlights Batelco's dedication to delivering innovative cloud-based Unified Communication (UC) solutions that empower businesses in Bahrain and beyond.

Through their strategic partnership with Avaya, Batelco has successfully introduced advanced UC cloud solutions, enabling businesses to streamline communications, enhance collaboration, and improve operational efficiency. The recognition by Avaya reflects Batelco's superior ability to support digital transformation across various industries in the region as well as driving growth in the evolving digital economy. The award was accepted by Batelco Enterprise General Manager Abdulla Danesh during a ceremony held at Avaya’s stand at GITEX Global 2024.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Danesh said: “We are proud to be recognized as Avaya’s UC Cloud Partner of the Year. This achievement reflects our dedication to providing innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Avaya and continuing to deliver exceptional value together."

Mr. Samer Sarraf, Regional Sales Leader at Avaya who presented the award to Batelco said, “We would like to congratulate Batelco on the award and recognition as UC Cloud Partner of the year. It is expected that by 2028, enterprises will have replaced 60% of outdated SaaS workplace apps for advanced ones empowered by Gen AI, seamlessly blending into productivity tools, streamlining workflows, and minimizing employee oversight. Batelco has been pivotal in enabling this transformation with their superb cloud infrastructure, delivering enterprise-grade technology that future-proofs organizations’ communications set-ups.”

About Batelco

Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, is the leading telecommunications solutions provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Batelco serves the government, enterprise, consumer, and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region. The Company’s comprehensive portfolio includes mobile, internet, data, cloud services, and Data Center solutions from the Company’s Tier III certified facilities.

www.batelco.com

About Avaya

Avaya is a leading provider of solutions that enable customer and team engagement across multiple channels and devices for better customer experience, increased productivity and enhanced financial performance. Its world-class contact center and unified communications technologies and services are available in a wide variety of flexible on-premises and cloud deployment options that seamlessly integrate with non-Avaya applications. The Avaya Engagement Environment enables third parties to create and customize business applications for competitive advantage. Avaya’s fabric-based networking solutions help simplify and accelerate the deployment of business-critical applications and services.

www.avaya.com/uk/