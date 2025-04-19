talabat Jordan, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al Hussein Technical University (HTU), a Crown Prince Foundation initiative. This strategic partnership aims to support and empower Jordanian youth by providing access to quality technical education and hands-on vocational training, aligned with the needs of the job market through a mutual academic-industrial cooperation system.

Under the MoU, talabat Jordan will offer apprenticeship opportunities for university students and graduates of the ICT Upskilling Program. These placements are designed to equip students with real-world experience, enhance their practical skills, improve their employability upon graduation, and increase job opportunities. Furthermore, talabat will support outstanding HTU and program graduates with job opportunities at talabat Jordan based on availability of vacancies.

This partnership comes as part of talabat Jordan's commitment to investing in young talent, preparing them academically and professionally for successful careers and facilitating their smooth integration into the job market. This partnership contributes to national efforts to reduce unemployment and stimulate economic and social growth. It also aligns with HTU’s mission to deliver a pioneering model of applied education and technical training, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

Saleem Hammad, Managing Director of talabat Jordan, shed light on the importance of this partnership, stating, “We believe in the importance of equipping youth with the skills and knowledge needed for the digital age. It’s a responsibility we’re proud to take on; empowering the next generation to shape their futures and contribute to a more skilled workforce in Jordan.”

Hammad added, “We are truly proud of this partnership. It stems from our corporate responsibility strategy, through which we aim to drive positive change and youth empowerment.”

Echoing this sentiment, Professor Ismael Al-Hinti, President of Al Hussein Technical University, said, “At HTU, we believe that private sector collaboration is a cornerstone of youth empowerment and their preparation for the job market. Working with talabat Jordan strengthens our efforts to provide students with a well-rounded education that bridges academic knowledge with practical skills. This ensures our students are equipped with the necessary skills for an ever-evolving market. This partnership reflects our firm commitment to helping our students become leaders and innovators in their respective fields.”

By narrowing the gap, talabat Jordan aims to enhance student employability, as well as support exceptional graduates by providing potential job opportunities within the company. It is part of talabat Jordan’s continued commitment to aligning with the Kingdom’s Sustainable Development Goals through the upskilling of human capital in the Jordan and the reinforcement of the private sector’s role in advancing professional development and training.