Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Qareeb Data Centers, the Middle East’s first edge data center provider, during a meeting held at Beyon’s headquarters in Bahrain. The agreement was signed by Batelco Chief Global Business Officer Hani Askar and Qareeb Data Centers Chief Revenue Officer Annemarie Van Zadelhoff in the presence of Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla, Qareeb Chairman Bruce Jennings, and senior officials from both companies.

Under the strategic partnership agreement, Qareeb will manage and operate its first edge data center through a long-term lease of Batelco’s recently announced new facility. This enables Qareeb to deliver sovereign, low-latency and AI-ready co-location services for enterprises, cloud providers and digital platforms across the GCC. The partnership reflects Batelco’s commitment to further extending its high performing data infrastructure through collaboration with leading industry players enabling delivery of scalable, energy-efficient data infrastructure that meets the region’s evolving digital needs. The agreement marks the transition of the project from completion to operational readiness.

Located within Beyon’s Data Oasis in Southern Bahrain, the data center is a first of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain and serves as a cornerstone in Batelco’s ongoing investment in next-generation digital infrastructure. The data center offers 6000 sqm of scalable space for enterprises and hyperscalers seeking advanced hosting and connectivity solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, Hani Askar, Chief Global Business Officer of Batelco, said: “This agreement represents an important step forward in translating our data center strategy into operational excellence, enabling us to extend our reach across key market segments. We are pleased to welcome Qareeb Data Centers as a trusted partner in the new facility, which stands as a symbol of Bahrain’s progress in digital transformation. Together, we aim to provide secure, reliable, and future-ready data infrastructure that supports enterprise and government customers alike.”

Annemarie Van Zadelhoff, Qareeb Data Centers Chief Revenue Officer, commented: “We are proud to partner with Batelco by Beyon on this strategic initiative. This facility represents Qareeb Data Centers’ first operational data center and a significant milestone in delivering high-performance, scalable and sovereign edge colocation for cloud providers, AI innovators and enterprise organisations across the Middle East. Together, we are strengthening Bahrain’s digital infrastructure while enabling customers to scale next-generation cloud and artificial intelligence workloads with confidence.”

The partnership between Batelco by Beyon and Qareeb Data Centers strengthens Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for digital infrastructure and reflects the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a centre for innovation, connectivity, and sustainable growth with the new data center providing in-demand services to major customers across the Kingdom, the Middle East and beyond.

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

FOLLOW US:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/batelco/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/batelco/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/batelco

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/batelco

X: https://x.com/batelco

About Batelco by Beyon

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and data center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art data center.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com

About Qareeb

Headquartered in Bahrain, Qareeb Data Cent (Qareeb) is an emerging start-up poised to become a leading specialist edge service provider focused on the GCC region, Egypt, and Jordan. Qareeb’s strategic focus is anchored in delivering unparalleled edge solutions tailored for the region’s unique needs.

Qareeb’s key value propositions include multi-site contracting capabilities, positioning it as the only truly comprehensive Middle Eastern service provider in this sector. The company is committed to maintaining international operational standards, ensuring seamless service delivery backed by global-level contracting practices and Service Level Agreements.

Qareeb’s innovative approach is set to redefine data center and edge service solutions across the region, meeting the growing demand for reliable, scalable, and regionally adapted edge infrastructure.

For more information, please visit https://www.qareebdc.com