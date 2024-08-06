Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, and BRAVE Combat Federation have signed a partnership, to elevate the viewing experience for Martial arts fans, making premium content more accessible and affordable than ever before.

As part of the partnership, subscriptions to BRAVE TV, the official digital platform of BRAVE Combat Federation, will be integrated with Batelco services, enabling customers to subscribe to BRAVE CF’s premium content at a reduced rate, providing access to top-tier martial arts action.

The popularity of martial arts has grown in recent years and since its inception BRAVE CF has hosted 83 events in a record-breaking 32 countries, helping to establish itself among the most global martial arts organisations in the world.

Batelco General Manager Consumer, Aseel Mattar said, “We are delighted to collaborate with BRAVE CF and support in widening the reach of premium martial arts content through the addition of BRAVE TV subscription to our services. Customers can now access and enjoy an exclusive collection of premium martial arts content at greater value for their money.”

Valeria Lang, Chief Operations Officer of BRAVE Combat Federation, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "This collaboration with Batelco is a big step in our mission to bring the best of mixed martial arts to fans in Bahrain and beyond. It aligns perfectly with Bahrain's digital transformation goals, ensuring that our audience can enjoy seamless access to our content."

With the partnership, BRAVE CF and Batelco aim to set a new standard for sports entertainment in Bahrain, offering the thrill of mixed martial arts through the network of Bahrain’s premier telecommunications service.

Batelco customers can subscribe to BRAVE TV using their Batelco phone number then pay through their regular monthly bills. To subscribe, please visit https://watch.bravecftv.com/

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

About BRAVE CF

BRAVE Combat Federation’s vision is to change mixed martial arts from an event business to a sports business and to provide MMA fighters with the opportunity to showcase their talents on a global platform.

BRAVE CF has created the biggest sports development program for mixed martial arts, with over 800 fighters from 80+ nations having competed under the bright lights of the most global MMA organization.

Since its inception seven years ago, BRAVE CF has established itself as the most global mixed martial arts organization in the world, having now hosted events in a record-breaking 32 countries in 83 events. During this time, the organization has acquired the largest market share in Asia and Europe, hosting shows in all regions in both continents, as well as being the number one sports media property in the Middle East.

About Batelco

Batelco, part of the Beyon group is Bahrain’s first and leading telecommunications solutions provider.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region. The Company’s comprehensive portfolio includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services and Data Center solutions.

Batelco is committed to providing best-in-class customer experience, delivered through its Retail Shops located throughout Bahrain, including the first of its kind digital standalone shops, and digital channels including Batelco App and eShop.

www.batelco.com