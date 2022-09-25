Amman - Jordan: Bashir Mraish Consultancy announced the launch of its new website with advanced features and multiple languages, the website www.bashirmraish.com is targeted to enhance clients experience and visitors, which is characterized by its comprehensive modern design and a high security and protection system for its users.

In its new layout, the website provides a list of the services provided by the company and an added training section that will contain all of the courses that the company offers online and offline. Through the new website, it is now possible to enter the training courses section, book the appropriate course, and view upcoming courses.

The updates that were made on the site also included facilitating the process of communicating and interacting with customers and enabling them to view all updates of the company's services. The launch of this new version of the new website comes considering the company's belief in the importance of continuous innovation and improvement in addition to enhancing interaction with customers.

On this occasion, Mr. Bashir Mraish, founder and CEO of BMC, expressed his enthusiasm on the launch of the new website, saying: “The launch of the new website falls within the framework of the company’s continuous pursuit of excellence in various aspects of work and keeping pace with the digital revolution and the explosion of knowledge and information. We have added a special section for the training courses that we offer to companies and individuals, in addition to our common services in the Jordanian, Iraqi and Gulf countries.”

It is worth mentioning that Bashir Mraish Consultancy (BMC) was established by Bashir Mraish who is a seasoned public relations and communications professional with over 20 years of experience. As a founder of BMC, Bashir manages a wide range of communications and public affairs issues for public and private sector clients in many fields.

He has also gained considerable experience in assembling and managing alliances to meet communications and public affairs objectives. Bashir has been a mentor for various NGO’s and private sectors incubators for the past 6 years , working with various projects across all fields and segments he managed to guide a lot of entrepreneurs to the right track and to achieve success and yet get funded and acquired on the longer run of their business.

-Ends-

About Bashir Mraish Consultancy

Bashir Mraish Consultancy - BMC is a consolidated communications & marketing agency established in 2008. BMC aims to cater to the growing need for a professional firm that serves quality services and offer multiple solutions within the field of public relations. Being one of the first PR Agencies in Jordan, BMC has created a long & vast success record during the past years and created connections and media relationships that helped it reach where it is now.

Services: