Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a landmark acquisition set to reshape the region’s circular economy landscape, Basatne, a global leader in sustainable trade solutions and reverse logistics, has acquired Cartlow, the UAE-born pioneer in re-commerce and sustainable device management. This strategic move strengthens Basatne’s position in the Middle East, leveraging Cartlow’s proprietary technology and established market leadership to drive a more efficient, technology-powered circular economy.

The acquisition comes at a crucial time as the Middle East faces a growing e-waste crisis, exceeding 3 million metric tons annually, with the UAE ranking among the highest in per capita electronic waste generation. With the re-commerce industry in the region projected to surpass $30 billion by 2028, Basatne and Cartlow are poised to lead the transformation toward a circular and sustainable economy.

Cartlow has already recirculated over 1 million electronic devices, preventing 100,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions, the equivalent of removing over 21,000 cars from the road for a year. By extending product lifecycles through its closed-loop circular ecosystem, Cartlow has generated over AED 500 million in value, reinforcing the economic and environmental benefits of sustainable commerce.

Cartlow’s cutting-edge solutions, now under Basatne Group, will accelerate the adoption of circularity and drive the development of a mature, scalable, and globally integrated ecosystem. With a vision to recirculate millions of devices across multiple channels, the company aims to solidify its position as a global leader in circular commerce and pave the way toward becoming one of the unicorns in the circular economy space.

"This acquisition represents a pivotal step toward shaping our global circular ecosystem," said Ammar Aboulnasr, Founder and CEO of Basatne. "In 2023, we launched Ardroid, the UAE’s leading refurbishing facility, pioneering the region’s first AI and robotics-driven solution for data wiping and diagnostics. Today, with the integration of Cartlow, we are completing a fully closed-loop ecosystem, enabling markets to transact seamlessly and accelerating the transition toward a structured, scalable circular economy."

"Joining forces with Basatne will allow us to expand our technological reach beyond the region and scale sustainable practices across global markets," said Mohammad Sleiman, Founder and CEO of Cartlow. "The synergy between our platforms will revolutionize device lifecycle management and reinforce the region’s role as a leader in circular innovation. This collaboration enables us to take the next step in providing smart, scalable, and sustainable solutions for businesses and consumers alike."

This strategic integration aligns with key sustainability initiatives, including the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, both of which emphasize environmental responsibility, digital transformation, and economic diversification. With the UAE emerging as a hub for green technology and sustainable commerce, Basatne and Cartlow’s combined expertise will accelerate the shift toward a circular economy, providing retailers, businesses, and consumers with the tools to embrace more responsible trade and consumption practices.

About Basatne

Basatne is a global leader in circular technology, sustainable trade solutions, and reverse logistics, dedicated to reshaping the future of commerce. Through proprietary platforms, advanced logistics, and strategic partnerships, Basatne extends product lifecycles, reduces environmental impact, and optimizes global supply chains. Operating across six continents, Basatne is committed to delivering smarter, more responsible trade solutions while driving innovation in the circular economy. For more information, visit www.basatne.com.

About Cartlow

Cartlow is a green tech enabler in the circular economy, providing an innovative re-commerce and reverse logistics platform for businesses and consumers in the Middle East. While widely recognized for its re-commerce marketplace, Cartlow has also developed cutting-edge technology solutions that optimize trade-in, reverse logistics, and device lifecycle management. Since its inception, Cartlow has recirculated millions of electronic devices, significantly reducing e-waste and providing businesses with scalable, sustainable solutions